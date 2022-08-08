“The King of Fighters 1V” was released earlier and received mostly positive reviews. During Evo, the annual fighting tournament that ended yesterday, several companies had new things to share about the fighting game and SNK clearly wanted to join.

They have a lot to share, and one of the new things is about The King of Fighters XV, which is finally going to be truly cross-platform. Today, only PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 gamers will face off, but starting in 2023, there will be full-scale cross-play between PC, Playstation, and Xbox.

This is sure to bring in more online gamers, improving this part of the game in various ways. There are actually other improvements, as 15 DLC characters are confirmed. Team Orochi arrives today, with more coming this fall (Haohmaru, Nakoruru and Darli Dagger) and in 2023. Check out the trailer to learn more about the future of The King of Fighters XV.