Anxiety, pain, depression, compulsions and panic attacks or irritable bowel syndrome are unconscious dysregulations that need to be changed

A turning point in psychotherapy

The KoKo principle – communication and cooperation as the basic law of evolution:

A deeper journey into the world of feelings and inner processes

Life is a complex interplay of communication and cooperation. Our feelings, actions and thoughts are expressions of these fundamental principles. The KoKo principle (cooperation and communication) offers us a deeper insight into the world of feelings and inner processes, which allows us to strengthen our emotional intelligence and find solutions to mental disorders and chronic ailments.

The miracle of life – cooperation and communication as a basis:

The KoKo principle shows that all life is based on communication and cooperation. By working together and sharing information, organisms can form complex structures and systems that go beyond the potential of the individual elements. This process takes place not only in nature, but also within our body and our emotional world.

Language of feelings – understanding inner communication processes:

In order to better understand inner perceptions, feelings and body language, we need to become familiar with the communication processes that take place in our brain and body. Our emotions and thoughts are constantly communicating with each other, affecting our decisions, behaviors, and reactions to the environment.

The role of the unconscious:

A large part of our internal communication takes place unconsciously. The unconscious controls many of our automatic responses and behavioral patterns based on past experiences and imprints. By understanding and working through these unconscious processes, we can resolve deep-rooted problems and achieve greater inner harmony.

Recognize your unconscious dependencies – the miracle brain as a communication center:

Our brain is an evolutionary marvel. It allows us to interact, learn and adapt with the world. The miracle brain is the central control point for cooperation and communication in our body. In order to recognize and solve our unconscious dependencies, we have to familiarize ourselves with the communication processes of our miracle brain.

Self-Reflection and Emotional Intelligence:

By understanding the KoKo principle and dealing with our inner communication processes, we can strengthen our emotional intelligence. Self-reflection and mindfulness help us to better perceive, understand and respond to our own feelings and needs. This leads to more fulfilling lives and stronger relationships with ourselves and others.

Conclusion:

The KoKo principle is a fundamental law of evolution that helps us to better understand our emotional world and to find solutions for mental disorders and chronic ailments. By decoding the communication processes of our emotions, our body and our unconscious, we can live a more fulfilling and healthier life. Dealing with the KoKo principle enables us to delve deeper into our inner world and strengthen our emotional intelligence.

The importance of the KoKo principle in therapy and self-development:

Understanding the KoKo principle can also help to improve therapeutic approaches. Psychotherapists can use this knowledge to better respond to the individual needs of their patients and to offer more effective therapies. At the same time, dealing with the KoKo principle can also play an important role in self-development by enabling us to better understand our inner processes and to work specifically on our weaknesses and strengths.

Ultimately, the KoKo principle shows that a deep understanding of communication and cooperation is the key to a fulfilling, healthy life. When we learn to better understand the language of our feelings and body language, we can better perceive ourselves and our environment, respond to our needs and have more harmonious relationships. Let’s start this journey into the world of feelings and inner processes and discover the wonders of cooperation and communication.

NeuroBioMed uses the basic rules of evolution is can thus work on deep-seated processes that were previously hardly accessible.

New ways to freedom from pain – self-regulation in the event of problems, disorders and emotional blockages.

For more than 10 years, the NeuroBioMed center has been the contact point for people with mental and chronic illnesses. The NeuroBioMed methods developed there use natural self-regulation with the help of modern emotional work, according to the motto: Conscious into the unconscious.

