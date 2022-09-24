FLORENCE – On September 26 at the Le Magnolie Residence for the Elderly in Florence, the awareness tour Alzheimer 2022 by Korian, organized to celebrate World Alzheimer’s Day and raise awareness of dementias and in particular Alzheimer’s syndrome.

Now at 4a edition, this year the tour makes stops in ten Italian cities from North to South covering over 1,000 km with events, activities, initiatives and an exclusive sensory journey through virtual reality viewers able to experience sensations and emotions of those affected from this disease.

At the Florentine facility Korian professionals will provide support, give information and illustrate the most advanced alternative therapies to combat senile dementia.

Fermata Alzheimer is presented again this year as a way to stop and reflect, step by step, and walk together the path of raising awareness on pathologies that do not tend to stop their spread.

At the Residence for the Elderly Le Magnolie in Florence, a series of further meetings and initiatives:

From 10 am to 6 pm: Advice and comparison. The Korian Operators of Tuscany will be available for advice and discussion for the management of People with Alzheimer’s and Cognitive Decay and on the activities of the Structures.

10.45 and 15.45 Magnolie Farm: the garden of hidden emotions. Visit to the garden of Magnolias, cultivated with care by the guests of the structure.

11 am and 4 pm: Time slips. Reminiscent activity that, through storytelling, stimulates people with cognitive impairment to develop their creativity, encouraging its expression.

Starting from October 2022, Caffè Alzheimer at the “Canova” library of the Isolotto by the Korian Structures Team and in collaboration with AIMA Firenze.

According to data from Airalzh (Italian Association for Alzheimer’s Research Onlus), in fact, in the world there are over 50 million people suffering from dementia (in Italy over 1 million and 400 thousand), of which 60% – 70% from Alzheimer’s syndrome ( in Italy over 600 thousand).

Beyond the numbers, Alzheimer’s is a disease whose impact multiplies if we also consider the effects it has on all people close to the patient.

“We are thrilled to bring the Alzheimer Stop tour around Italy again this year, with the aim of making people talk more and more about dementia”, he declares Federico Guidonipresident and CEO of Korian Italia.

“We want to make available to all caregivers – he continues – concrete and specialized support on how to deal with the disease and how to relate to the patient, all using the know-how developed by Korian and its qualified partners”.

“We want those who are faced with dementia to know that they are not alone and that in Korian they can find concrete support to fight the sense of disorientation due to the first contact with these pathologies”, concludes Guidoni.

Korian offers assistance to all its patients based on an approach that takes the name of “Positive Care”, a methodology that it developed over 15 years ago to support its patients inspired by the neuropsychiatrist and educator Maria Montessori.

For the forms of Alzheimer’s and severe dementia, Korian also has 31 specialized centers in Italy.

In all these structures, Alzheimer’s patients are offered the necessary conditions of protection and rehabilitative stimuli suitable for their impaired cognitive and functional abilities through specific non-drug therapy projects, one of the cornerstones of Positive Care.

The tour goes around Italy touching ten cities from North to South:

Bari – San Gabriele Residence for the Elderly (19 September)

Aprilia (Latina) – Villa Carla Residence for the Elderly (21 September)

Santa Marinella (Rome) – Residenza Aurelia (22 September)

Rome – Residence for the Elderly Villa Sacra Famiglia (23 September)

Guidonia Montecelio (Rome) – Italian Hospital Group (24/25 September)

Florence – Le Magnolie Residence for the Elderly (September 26)

Verona – City of Verona Service Center (29 September)

Milan – Residence for the Elderly Saccardo (30 September)

Turin – Mazzarello Residence for the Elderly (1 October)

Genoa – Le Cappuccine Residence for the Elderly (October 3)

Positive Care: what it is

With Positive Care, the patient is placed at the center of the treatment program: it is a question of offering everyone a personalized care path based on the needs of the Person, whatever their health condition.

For each one, or Korian staff elaborates a precise treatment path that involves the involvement of the multidisciplinary team, which defines the specific tools and paths for each patient in order to help him preserve his abilities in an appropriate environment, where feel safe and secure.

Didier Armaingaudmedical director of Korian Group, together with Korian specialists, developed the Positive Care approach starting from the Montessori concept of “help me do it myself” according to which being independent is first and foremost a matter of being able to choose independently.

According to Korian studies, the Montessori approach can also be applied to the care of the elderly and all those patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

The idea is to combine empathy with the best quality of care, to try to preserve people’s residual abilities, their independence and, last but not least, give them back the joy of living.

The project also provides for the involvement of family members and caregivers, who become central to the care of their loved one, in order to stimulate active participation that concretizes the concept of “humanization of care”.

Positive Care also makes use of innovative architectural and design solutions specifically designed to improve the daily living conditions of patients.

Korian’s new projects gradually abandon the logic of the “bed” to replace it with that of a residential space as familiar as possible that allows the continuation of a life project, favoring human and affective relationships, activities, gestures, aspirations , thoughts and emotions.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED