The Lancet celebrates its 200th anniversary with a commitment to advancing medicine and society

The Lancet, a renowned science magazine, is celebrating its 200th anniversary with a renewed commitment to ensure that medicine serves society and that knowledge transforms society for the better. Founded in 1823 by Thomas Wakley, The Lancet aimed to be more than just a medical journal, driving social and political change through advanced medical and scientific research.

In a special issue released to mark the occasion, the magazine reflects on its past publications and explores what it hopes to achieve in the future. While acknowledging that its perspective has evolved since its inception, The Lancet emphasizes the importance of inclusivity and aims to foster a global conversation about health, medicine, and medical science to advance healthcare, health equity, and social justice.

To achieve these goals, The Lancet recognizes the need for collaborations, particularly with the academic medical community, which it views as a transformative resource in society. In commemoration of this milestone, the magazine has identified five important priorities: universal health coverage, mental health, climate change and health, health research, and child and adolescent health.

As The Lancet celebrates its bicentennial, it remains dedicated to using science and knowledge to improve lives and drive meaningful change in society.

