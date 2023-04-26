The lander of the Japanese private space company Ispace has probably crashed on the moon

Japanese private space company Ispace said attempt to land its Hakuto-R M1 lunar vehicle on the Moon It has failed: a few meters from the lunar surface, communications with the robot (lander) were interrupted, which led to the assumption that it crashed and was therefore destroyed. Had the mission been completed, this would have been the first private lander to reach the surface of the Moon.

During the live broadcast of the event, the founder and CEO of Ispace, Takeshi Hakamada, had speculated that the mission had not been successful. After a few hours, a statement released by the company confirmed “a high probability” that the lander eventually crashed on the lunar surface.

To date, no vehicle of a private space company has managed to land, while only the space agencies of three countries have succeeded: that of the former Soviet Union, NASA (United States) and CNSA (China). In April 2019, the Israeli Beresheet lander crashed on the lunar surface during a mission to carry out some surveys on the Moon. Last Thursday, however, shortly after the launch, a Starship prototype exploded, the huge spaceship designed by the US private space company SpaceX, which will have to be used for the first manned moon landing of the Artemis lunar program (expected not before the end of 2025).

– Read also: Starship exploded shortly after launch

Continue on the Post