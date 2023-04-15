The largest nuclear reactor in Europe goes into operation

Finland’s Olkiluoto 3 (OL3) nuclear reactor, the largest in Europe, goes into operation 18 years after construction began. Ol3’s operator, Teollisuuden Voima (TVO), owned by Finnish utility company Fortum and a consortium of energy and industrial firms, said the unit is expected to meet around 14 percent of Finland’s electricity demand, reducing the need for imports from Sweden and Norway. For the Baltic country it is also a way to increase energy security in a region where Russia has cut gas and energy supplies.

Nuclear power remains controversial in Europe, mostly due to safety concerns, and news of Ol3 launch comes as Germany it shut down its last three remaining reactors, and while Sweden, France, Great Britain, Hungary and others plan new developments of atomic plants. The construction of the 1.6 gigawatt (Gw) reactor, the first new nuclear power plant in Finland in over forty years and the first in Europe in 16 yearsstarted in 2005.

The plant was due to open four years later, but was plagued by technical problems. Ol3 first delivered test production to the Finnish national power grid in March last year and was expected to start regular production four months later at the time, but instead suffered a series of breakdowns and outages that required months to be resolved.

As a result of the launch, analysts said Finland, the only Nordic country with a large energy deficit, can expect lower electricity costs. Russia’s electricity exports to Finland ended last May, when Russian utility Inter Rao said it was not being paid for the energy it sold, as a result of the growing gap between Moscow and Europe due to the war in Ukraine. Soon after, Russia’s state-owned export monopoly Gazprom ended shipments of natural gas to the Nordic nation.