10
- The last days of Maurizio Costanzo: Struck by bronchopneumonia after colon surgery Fanpage.it
- Farewell to Maurizio Costanzo, emotion at the funeral home ANSA Agency
- Maurizio Costanzo, hundreds at the funeral home in Rome | Banfi: “He and my wife Lucia will now be together” TGCOM
- Maria De Filippi shocked by the death of her husband Maurizio Costanzo: she did not expect it Corriere della Sera
- Marta Flavi and her marriage to Maurizio Costanzo: «We loved each other against prejudices. I won’t go to the funeral, ilmessaggero.it
- See full coverage on Google News