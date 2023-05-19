the last of the unobtainable drugs

From North to South, from the province to the city. While Italy is experiencing a streptococcus epidemic that mainly affects children, the greatest weapon to fight it is increasingly difficult to find. Let’s talk about amoxicillin, an active ingredient belonging to the penicillin class. It is used to treat various pathologies including streptococcal and scarlet fever infections, which have increased by 50% in Italy, especially among the youngest. Its unavailability leads more and more to the prescription of inappropriate therapeutic alternatives, with the increased risk of the appearance of adverse effects and reactions: this is the urgent appeal that the society of Italian pediatricians addressed to the Italian Medicines Agency a few days ago . We tried to look for it too, in various parts of Italy, here’s how it went.

Amoxicillin: the situation from North to South and why it is missing

The first call is to a Milanese pharmacy. The receptionist, in a very kind way, informs me that at the moment they don’t have drugs based on this active ingredient and suggests that I come back tomorrow, discussing it with my doctor to get the correct prescription and not slip into the queue. There is one last pack of Clavulin left in Rome: it is not easy to find, they advise me to try it in the morning with a medical prescription. In Palermo they answer me disconsolately: amoxicillin-based medicines have been unobtainable for days and they can’t tell me when they will be available again. Things are better in Naples: the pharmacy I contact has a generic Augmentin which, they explain to me, contains the required active ingredient.

Things aren’t better in the provinces: in Catanzaro they tell me that they have drugs based on Amoxicillin, but not with the combination of amoxicillin and clavulonic acid, in Spoleto there is only one syrup left. In Novara they only have one pack of Amoxina available, the rest has to be reordered, but they don’t know when it will be available.

If we cannot therefore speak of an emergency, we can certainly speak of a strong shortage. The reason is explained by Andrea Mandelli, the president of the Order of Italian Pharmacists: ”In the case of Amoxicillin, there are not many companies that produce pediatric medicines. This year we have had, especially in recent months, a streptococcus epidemic which has led to a real boom in prescriptions of the active ingredient. Add to this that the company that produced a drug that covered 60% of the need for amoxicillin has decided not to market it anymore and we are facing the perfect storm”. Let’s talk about Pfizer which, according to what was communicated by Aifa, suspended the marketing of Zimox in November last year. The good news is instead given by the good will of Sifap (Italian Society of Pharmacists Preparators) and Sifo (Italian Society of Hospital Pharmacy) who have made themselves available to produce Amoxicillin directly in pharmacies if they can find the active ingredient.

But some other indications on the causes of the unavailability of the drug come, once again, from the note from the Italian pediatricians association to AIFA: “It is reiterated to consider the possibility of making up for the ceased production of an antibiotic that is too inexpensive to be interesting produce it from the point of view of industry, because unlike other illustrious leaks of the past (oral penicillin and erythromycin), its abandonment can pose a serious risk to public health given the large numbers of the population that may need it. lack of companies willing to continue producing it, we should consider the possible alternatives that a universal healthcare system can provide, which should take care of the health of all people and not abandon an effective and inexpensive drug”. The theme is that of business interests which do not always coincide with those of public health. And the problem of the lack of Amoxicillin, even without alarmism, seems to be just the tip of the iceberg.

How many drugs are missing in Italy

According to the Italian Medicines Agency to date, in Italy, about 3394 medicines are missing. We are talking about anti-inflammatories, antipyretics, painkillers, antibiotics, but in many cases also antihypertensives, antidepressants and diuretics. In most cases the shortage is attributed to the definitive cessation of production, in many other cases we are faced with production problems or excessive requests.



The good news is that for most medicines there is an equivalent and when there is none the reason is often attributable to discontinued marketing and production. In some cases, however, such as the lack of Amoxicillin for steptococcus, things get complicated

However, the evidence is that the problem is not only Italian, but that it concerns, overall, the entire continent, as reported by a good survey carried out by EDJ Network. A crisis highlighted by the pandemic, when entire nations found themselves grappling with the lack of medical devices such as FFP2 masks, but also drugs such as anesthetics and muscle relaxants, as well as antibiotics and antiretrovirals. It is as if the pandemic has opened our eyes to a dynamic that we can no longer ignore. Proof of this was the winter that has just left us.

In the last 20 years, the shortage of medicines in Europe has increased by 20 times

Between 2001 and 2018, the shortage of medicines in the EU increased twenty-fold. According to a note from the European Commission, the availability of pharmaceutical products continues to decrease. And in many cases we are talking about essential medicines, over 50% of those running out would be medicines for the treatment of cancer, infections and nervous system disorders (epilepsy, Parkinson’s).

And on 15 December this year, in the midst of winter, the European Medicines Agency announced that nearly every European country was facing shortages in medicines supplies, especially in antibiotic supplies. And it is precisely an antibiotic, according to the MIR, which holds the record for shortages in a European country. We are talking about the Amoxicillin that we have been looking for for scarlet fever and streptococcus, which was lacking in Spain for three and a half years, from 2015 to 2019: this active principle is still one of those most lacking on the European market. But, in general, it is significant that in 2022, the greatest shortage of medicines was recorded.

So we paid for the Covid vaccines twice

”The shortage of drugs is a global alert and the causes are many, not only in the production of active ingredients, trivially an important role is also played by the glass, aluminum and paper that make up the packaging and containers of the drugs’ ‘ underlines Mandelli.

But while the war in Ukraine certainly plays a role in raising the price of raw materials and the energy needed to produce drugs, the causes seem much more varied.

”Covid has certainly influenced and worsened the picture, as many of our medicines are produced in China and in eastern countries and it is normal that, in the event of an epidemic, exports are less generous. It is one of the prices of production relocation. Today we find it difficult to produce the active ingredients of medicines because we have moved production abroad. But there are many factors that influence drug shortages. Returning to the present, we cannot fail to mention, for example, the energy crisis which has had a strong impact on logistics and production” observes Mandelli.

But, in many cases, also due to the soaring production costs, it is simply no longer convenient for many drug multinationals to produce and export certain classes of drugs in countries where the purchase price (and therefore profit margins) are low . And unfortunately going back is not easy today, as Mandelli points out: ”’Companies should be encouraged to produce in Italy and in Europe. Our chemistry has nothing to envy to anyone in the world, our problem is that we often don’t have the active ingredients to produce drugs”. A lesson that, after more than two years of the pandemic, we should have already learned.







