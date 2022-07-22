Naughty Dog just couldn’t grab a break with the latest leak. Details and footage of The Last of Us Part II leaked weeks before the game’s release, and the remake of The Last of Us got even before Sony itself leaked its release date a few hours before its original release. confirmed. Now, footage and screenshots of the game have been circulating the internet for the past few days. That’s probably why it’s officially announced when most of you sleep.

Because Naughty Dog has suddenly released a video in which several of Naughty Dog’s main characters show off some of the improvements, big and small, in The Last of Us: Part I. If you don’t want to see how some of the main characters in the remake look completely different compared to the original and the remake, I suggest you don’t watch it because we can finally take a closer look at Henry, Sam, David, Riley, Some kind of animal and other key characters. What you should know is that the game looks incredibly beautiful and the world is more alive thanks to new and added animations, better physics and destructible environments, smarter enemies and companions, smoother movements, 3D audio and more . Looks and sounds great, right? Unfortunately, there is also some bad news.

The kennel has many people believing that we will eventually crawl, and they are like Joel when they say the first part will include gameplay improvements and the second part, but that’s not the case. These gameplay tidbits appear to include perma-death and fast-running modes, detailed workbench sequences, new decoration options and rendering modes, amazing accessibility features in Part II (+ audio description), cool use of DualSense, and more. Not exactly what those who questioned the price tag for playing the remake wanted to hear, but we’ll let you know our thoughts in the comments sometime in August.