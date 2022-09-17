The Last of Us Part Ithe PlayStation 5 remake of the classic Naughty Dog, has now been available for several days exclusively on the Sony platform (although it will later also be released on PC).

The story of Ellie e Joel it is proposed in a revised and corrected version (which you can also find on Amazon) of the classic originally released on PS3 and PS4 just a few years later.

In our review they explained that “What Naughty Dog has done with the new engine, with all the changes made, with the options imported from the second chapter and with the rejuvenation of certain cumbersome, makes this re-release the best version on the market.”

Now, while some fans have gathered to try to deal with an issue related to the technical sector of the two The Last of Ussomeone else agreed to a specific detail related to Joel.

As also reported by Game Rant, The Last of Us Part I revealed interesting details about Joel’s physical and mental health that weren’t revealed in the original game or its sequel.

For the most part, the game is indeed a faithful remake of the base title. There are no substantial changes in the story and gameplay, although most of the changes have been made to the scenery, with Naughty Dog adding elements such as a small building and some high resolution texture for documents.

The latter is how fans have managed to discover that Joel is canonically 51 years old during the events of the game. But not only that: it was also allowed to see specific drugs that Joel is hiring.

Joel has an anxiety disorder, ulcers, and high blood pressure in the remake from TheLastOfUs2

During the prologue of The Last of Us Part Iplayers can in fact examine the medicines that are on Joel’s bedside table, discovering that the man is actively taking medications for anxiety, gastric ulcer and high blood pressure.

Joel’s health problems are likely to be related to stress. At the start of the game, the man is talking on the phone to his brother Tommy, who is clearly angry about money and developments at work. Of course, the apocalypse breaks out soon after and Joel faces even worse problems.

