About a week before the launch date, Sony released the action-adventure game “The Last Part I” (The Last Part I), the launch trailer, and the familiar faces of the past returned to the players one by one.

In 2013, Sony released The Last of Us on PS3.

The PS4 version of The Last Of Us Remastered was released in 2014.

In 2022, a complete remake of the PS5 version of “The Last Survivor” will be released, and the PC version is scheduled for development.

The three games mentioned above are all the same, but the name and release platform are different; the content is gradually improved with the platform update.

The PS5 version of “The Last of Us” is expected to be released on September 2. It is currently known to remake the original with the latest PS5 engine, support various functions of the DualSense wireless controller, improve the exploration and combat mechanism, and include the prequel chapter “Left Behind” .

By the way, put a public "The Last of Us Part I" "Remastered for PS5" Features and Live Play Video.