At the end of two days in the funeral home in the Campidoglio, with hundreds of people paying homage to him, the funeral of Maurizio Costanzo, the journalist who died three days ago at the age of 84, is scheduled today. The funeral will be held at 3 pm in the church of the Artists, in Piazza del Popolo in Rome.

Yesterday, many people crowded the Capitol for the last tribute to the TV presenter, amidst tears, emotion and some unusual selfie requests from the widow Maria De Filippi.

Among the first to arrive on Sunday morning Nicola Zingaretti. “There has always been his civil commitment to Rome, his curiosity and I will never stop thanking him for his advice. For all of us it is as if he were part of our apartment. Costanzo has always been there” he said the former president of the Lazio Region. “In my political life he has always been distant, autonomous as he should have been – he added – but at the same time present to give advice. I am convinced he did it for his love for Rome, a city to which he gave so much as a curious and creative man”.

“The first thing that comes to mind with him are the nice chats. I have often been his guest on the radio and on TV, it seemed right to me to be here”. He says it Verónica Pivetti arrived in the room of the Protomoteca in the Campidoglio. “He was a fan of La Prof, he always told me that he liked that fiction and asked me why I didn’t do it again, I jokingly replied not to tell me but to Rai… It was a game between us. I have a very nice memory of Maurice”.

“In Maurizio Costanzo’s programs even “after 30 years you see something that is always current. For me he was above all a friend. I started working alongside him as director of the nascent news program (of Canale 5) and when you have that historic opportunity you play for what you know. In his public exposure he has always valued others and played as a team”. Henry Mentana in the Capitol.

“Everything remains of him on this TV, it was television. I also remember when as a teenager I used to watch Bontà loro – he added – where he began by opening the windows, as if television had opened the window on reality. But not in the populist sense of the term, because notable people entered, each in his own field and this brought a breath of fresh air”. It was “the talk in its somewhat lounge-like expression but also very content. He continued to do this with the strength of someone who knows how to keep the wavelength. His teaching is precisely this, knowing how to catch the wavelength interests, curiosities, passions, sometimes even morbidities”. Mentana met Costanzo for the first time in 87-88 in Venice, “where he kept the thread of the conferences at the Film Festival. In 1991 I moved to Mediaset and he has always been an older brother to me, more than a teacher. In 18 years are a thousand things done together… But I keep the memories to myself”.

“He was like a father to me. I was already doing shows in Rome, one day I saw that Iacchetti was in the audience and a month later Maurizio Costanzo called me. I practically lived with him for nine years at Parioli, it was home. my shows in addition to the Costanzo Show, I also had the opportunity to be its artistic director, to write with Enrico Vaime”. This is remembered by one of the talents launched by the journalist, Antonio Giuliani, at the exit of the funeral home for Maurizio Costanzo in the hall of the Protomoteca in Campidoglio. “Maurizio treated me like a son – he added -. And to think that the first time I made a stupid joke with him. After a few years he told me that that time after I left he had laughed for 20 minutes. he”.