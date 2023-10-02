The Lasting Impact of a Difficult Childhood: Science Confirms Emotional and Behavioral Consequences

Difficult Childhood Linked to Emotional and Behavioral Problems, Says New Study

A recent study conducted by the Universitat Jaume I of Castelló confirms what many have suspected: a difficult childhood can lead to emotional and behavioral problems later in life. The study, supported by the American Psychological Association, was led by Professor Aitana Gomis Pomares and her team.

The study defines a difficult childhood as experiencing adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), which include physical or emotional abuse, neglect, and problematic family situations such as having a family member with mental disorders or being incarcerated. These ACEs can have a lasting impact on an individual, leaving invisible scars on their psyche and development.

One of the most significant findings of the study is that ACEs can actually rewire children’s brains. They can alter the production of stress hormones, which affects how a person responds to stress throughout their life. This can result in not only emotional and behavioral problems but also chronic diseases such as depression, anxiety, and eating disorders.

Furthermore, ACEs have an impact on the immune system. A constant state of “fight or flight” caused by ACEs can lead to inflammation and disease, and some studies even suggest that ACEs may shorten lifespan.

The effects of a traumatic childhood can also be intergenerational. A Harvard University study found that the effects of a difficult childhood can affect DNA and be passed down from generation to generation, a phenomenon known as epigenetics. This means that the effects of a difficult childhood can be inherited and impact up to three successive generations.

In addition to the psychological and emotional effects, childhood trauma can also lead to substance abuse in adulthood. Individuals with high ACEs scores are more likely to turn to alcohol, drugs, or smoking as a form of self-medication. ACEs create a psychological and emotional environment that increases the likelihood of resorting to these substances as a means of escape.

However, the study also acknowledges a cultural bias in existing research, which mostly focuses on Anglo-Saxon countries. The study conducted by the Universitat Jaume I of Castelló aims to explore the effects of a difficult childhood in the Spanish context, where family is highly valued. The results of the study may shed light on whether the importance of family can somehow cushion the effects of a difficult childhood in Spain.

One important finding of the study is that commonly used assessment tools are biased, particularly against Arab and Gypsy communities. This is an issue that affects equality and equity and must be addressed to ensure fair and accurate assessments.

Overall, this study highlights the long-term effects of a difficult childhood and underscores the need for support and intervention for individuals who have experienced ACEs. It also emphasizes the importance of addressing cultural biases in research and assessment tools to ensure fairness and equality.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

