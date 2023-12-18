Every Year in Spain, Three Hundred Thousand New Cases of Cancer are Detected

Did you know that every year in Spain there are almost three hundred thousand new cases of cancer? This means that men have to face a fairly high percentage of ending up suffering from this disease, which is around 40 points. The figure, when talking about women, is somewhat less bad: around 28 percent.

As the cases continue to multiply year after year, an important advance in the field of the fight against cancer has been the emergence of nuclear medicine. Companies specialized in this field, such as Lemer Pax, a world leader in the field of radiation protection, have invested large sums of money in Research and Development for decades. This has led to new solutions that prove to be very effective in combating one of the worst diseases: cancer.

Advances in Nuclear Medicine

One of the latest advances in the field of nuclear medicine is theragnosis, a technique that combines therapy and diagnosis. This therapy has proven to be useful for different types of cancer, including breast cancer, neuroendocrine cancer, prostate cancer, and thyroid gland cancer.

Theragnosis works by using a molecular element to bind with tumor cells specifically through a series of receivers. This molecule is marked with two different elements depending on the procedure that is intended to be carried out. If it is a diagnosis, theragnosis makes the most of the characteristics of the radiopharmaceutical. But if it is for therapy, the radionuclide is used. Lemer Pax supports this change with the TheranojetARA, an armored system guaranteeing medical personnel complete safety during the injection.

Another important advance in nuclear medicine is the combination of artificial intelligence and radiomics. The results obtained from this combination could not be better, as it is promising for characterizing cancer, predicting the survival rate, and understanding how patients will respond to specific treatments.

This combination not only focuses on the present but also takes into account the future of the fight against cancer. It can ensure that less time is required to discover more effective treatments and reduce the price to pay for each new treatment that is developed.

While the combination of radiomics and artificial intelligence is currently only used to support experts in making decisions, it is a promising step forward in the ongoing battle against cancer.

