The classic life simulation game “The Sims 4” published by EA has been out for more than 8 years, but the development team is still steadily rolling out various expansions and updates for players. The High School Years expansion is the latest chapter. Although this new expansion pack does bring players a wealth of new content, it also brings two unexpected bugs to the game. Some players have encountered the problem of “rapid aging” of characters, and some The player’s character actually begins to want to fall in love with his own family.

Representatives from The Sims 4 game team said on the game’s official Twitter that they were aware of the bizarre bug that was causing characters to age rapidly, and promised that a fix would be rolled out immediately.

“We’re currently investigating a bug in which Sims characters auto-aging after auto-save on long-life and short-life settings,” EA said on The Sims 4’s official Twitter feed. “We recommend that players change to the default” “Ordinary Lifespan” set to play, or open a new save directly, while waiting for us to find out how to solve it.”

When players recently logged into The Sims 4, they also saw a pop-up note about this bug, encouraging players to refrain from playing with the “short-lived” or “long-lived” settings for now. To briefly explain, “The Sims 4” has three different lifespan settings: long, normal, and short, as the name itself implies, this setting can determine the length of the game character’s survival before “natural death” in the game, but no matter what. Whichever setting is chosen, the player’s Sims can still be killed by accident.

When the bug appeared, many players reported on social media and forums like Reddit that their Sims were suddenly aging rapidly, and some older characters died on the spot. Unfortunately, this isn’t the game’s only brand-new bug that’s been causing buzz among players recently. Because when the “High School Years” expansion was officially launched, some players were also surprised to find that their Sims began to want to build “intimacy” with their families.

Sims will have different ideas and needs based on their personalities and traits, such as making friends, dating other Sims, and possibly even being kidnapped by aliens. At the same time, these Sims also have their own fears, such as death, failure or Minotaur. When players meet the needs of citizens or help them overcome their fears, they can earn points that can be used to buy various items. And when citizens have established enough intimacy with each other, they can open up the need to improve their relationship with each other. However, this update allows such needs to arise among family members.

SimGuruNick, quality designer for The Sims 4, recently tweeted about the bug, saying the development team is currently working on a fix.

“I just wanted to let you guys know that we’ve noticed some Sims have the option to ‘want’ a date with their family, and we’re already working on that,” SimGuruNick wrote. Thank you very much. The fast aging problem is also continuing to be fixed.”