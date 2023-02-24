According to a study presented at the American College of Cardiology’s annual scientific session at the World Congress of Cardiology, the United States has not only seen a significant decline in the overall rate of heart attack-related deaths over the past 20 years, but also a reduction in racial codes for heart attack deaths. The gap in the rate of heart attack deaths between whites and African Americans narrowed by nearly half over the 22-year period, the researchers reported. The findings, based on an analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data from 1999 to 2020, indicate that age-adjusted death rates attributed to acute myocardial infarction decreased by more than 4% on average per year. year across all racial groups over a two-decade period. The researchers found that the overall age-adjusted rate of death from heart attacks fell from about 87 deaths per 100,000 people in 1999 to about 38 deaths per 100,000 people in 2020.

Heart attack death rates were highest among African Americans, with a rate of 104 deaths per 100,000 people in 1999 and 46 deaths per 100,000 people in 2020, and lowest among Asians and in the Pacific. It’s difficult to definitively determine whether the decline is a result of fewer heart attacks or better survival rates when they do occur, due to new diagnostic strategies and treatment options, the researchers said. For example, hospitals now frequently test blood troponin when a heart attack is suspected, which can help doctors diagnose a heart attack at an earlier stage than was possible with previous diagnostic strategies. This change has led to earlier and more sensitive detection of heart attacks, but it also makes it difficult to compare heart attack data over time. Doctors also have a better understanding of the signs of a heart attack and improved tools to quickly diagnose and treat them when they occur.

More and more hospitals are also being equipped with mechanical support devices to assist in the treatment of heart attack, and new drugs such as potent antiplatelet agents have become available, which could improve survival rates and reduce the likelihood of a second heart attack. The study suggested that clinicians could do more to ensure patients understand current recommendations for heart disease prevention, particularly early in life, when forming heart-healthy habits has particularly broad and long-lasting benefits. . It also indicates that racial disparities have narrowed significantly. For example, the difference in heart attack-related death rates between African Americans and whites was approximately 17 deaths per 100,000 people in 1999 and 8 deaths per 100,000 in 2020. An exception to the overall steady decline in heart attack-related deaths was a slight increase in 2020; the researchers suggested this is likely related to the pandemic.

On the prevention side, the public has become more aware of the need to manage cardiovascular risk factors, such as quitting smoking, managing blood cholesterol and/or triglycerides, keeping blood pressure at bay and possibly reducing sodium intake with foods. In fact, heart failure is a chronic condition affecting at least 6 million Americans. Doctors recommend a low-sodium diet to reduce blood pressure and avoid common symptoms like fluid buildup and bloating. US dietary guidelines recommend that most adults limit their dietary sodium intake to 2.3 grams per day or less, equivalent to about one teaspoon. The average American consumes over 3.4 grams of sodium per day. Indeed, higher intakes of sodium and lower intakes of potassium, measured in more 24-hour urine samples, have been associated in a dose-response fashion with higher cardiovascular risk.

In a study published in 2022, among 10,709 participants, in which 571 cardiovascular events were ascertained during a median study follow-up of 8.8 years, higher sodium excretion, lower potassium excretion, and sodium/potassium ratio higher were all associated with higher cardiovascular risk. Each 1000 mg daily increase in sodium excretion was associated with an 18% increase in cardiovascular risk; and each 1000 mg daily increase in potassium excretion was associated with an 18% risk reduction. In the current study, the researchers analyzed 9 controlled trials that evaluated different levels of sodium restriction for people with heart failure and included data on hospitalization and death rates. Analyzing the results of all the studies, the researchers found that patients who ate a diet with a sodium intake of less than 2.5 g per day were 80% more likely to die than those whose diet ‘were 2.5 grams a day or more.

Sodium limits ranged from about 1.2 to 1.8 grams per day in the more restrictive study arms. The analysis did not show a trend toward increased hospitalizations among patients on more restrictive diets. Future studies could help clarify optimal goals for dietary sodium or identify subgroups of heart failure patients who may benefit from more or less restriction. To limit your sodium intake, experts recommend eating more fresh fruits and vegetables and cooking with staple ingredients rather than processed or canned foods and sauces, which often contain high amounts of added salt. All the products processed and canned by the industry contain salt added as per protocol, both to flavor the products and to limit the growth of any spores that the pasteurization systems have failed to inactivate. Just as it is wrong to exaggerate with the amount of daily salt, however, it is not healthy to eliminate it completely from the diet either. Not even for the general advice to suppress salt at the table to correct hypertension.

High blood pressure does not recognize table salt as its main risk factor; it is the set of environmental, dietary, voluptuous (such as smoking) and above all emotional (in the form of work-related, psychological stress, etc.) factors that work together, and on which table salt can possibly act as a pivot. It is wiser and also nutritionally more correct to use salt sparingly at the table: the taste must not be lost, but neither would it be desirable that the posthumous health problems leave a “bad taste” resulting from wrong choices.

By Dr. Gianfrancesco Cormaci, PhD, specialist in Clinical Biochemistry.

