FROM OUR REPORTER

GAZIANTEP — There are still those who hope there in front of the rubble. But there are fewer and fewer plastic chairs used by expectant relatives. A week after the “great earthquake” as they call it here, only the fire remained to warm up in the cold of the Gaziantep evening. And of 31,643 deaths in Turkey, but the numbers are bound to rise. The estimates reported by the Turkish media speak of over 70 thousand adults and children while we continue to dig through the rubble. Dramatic numbers also for the displaced, 1.2 million in tents, 400,000 evacuees in other areas of the country. But as UN aid chief Martin Griffiths announced during a visit to Aleppo “The recovery phase is coming to an end”. “I’ve heard stories that make you shiver,” she said. However, the efforts of the emergency crews continue even as night falls.

In the evening, 183 hours after the first shock, a person was literally dug up in the Turkish city of Antakya. In the morning in Adiyaman the civil protection rescued a 6-year-old girl, Miray, under the rubble for 178 hours. Nuray Gurbuz, 70 years old, also emerged alive from the nightmare in Hatay, despite more than 7 days without water, food, with little oxygen, crushed by concrete. At the 180th hour, Kyrgyz and Turkish teams saved a 39-year-old woman in Kahramanmaras, the city of the epicenter: Hatice Akan, as soon as she was able to speak, whispered “I’m very cold, cover my feet”. And after two hours, a 12-year-old boy, Kaan, was returned to the light: 7 and a half days under the remains of a building in Hatay. Cudi, 11, also fought to stay alive in the same place. She said she never lost hope and dreamed of rice with chickpeas. Her grandmother was also brought out with her. See also Former Nintendo of America President Reveals He Has Made Accessible Controllers for Disabled Gamers in the Past - mashdigi

The Bbc tells the story of Hamza, a Syrian man standing still waiting in front of his family’s house in Antakya: the father and three brothers are still under the rubble. He explained that on the first day of the earthquake he could hear the voices of family members, the second just moaning, the third someone scratching on the wall. Then, silence. In Syria the toll is 2,274 victims in the areas controlled by the opposition (the figure is provided by the White Helmets) while in the areas controlled by Damascus there are talks of 3,500 victims. The aid situation is so serious as to push the Syrian president Bashar Al Assad to open two more gates and a rebel leader, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, on which weighs a US bounty of 10 million dollars, to apply directly to the UN for urgent aid in Idlib, an area in the hands of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (Hts).