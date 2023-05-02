Nail trends come and go and we just love that. Because for a new mani, we want all the inspiration we can get. This year is all about the minimalist manicure that makes our hands look as natural as if we didn’t have any nail polish on. The latest nail trend on Instagram is called Bubble Gloss Nails and we love the clean look.

Was sind Bubble Gloss Nails?

From translucent pink and neutral beige to milky and transparent shades with shimmers, influencers and famous nail artists on Instagram suggest choosing lighter and more natural shades for our nails. The so-called clean nails are becoming more and more popular and you can understand that. The classic, natural look suits everyone and goes equally well with every occasion. And if you think that a natural manicure is boring, you are wrong. Because even minimalist nails can become something very special with a simple update.

A new trend in manicure is constantly gaining ground and we see it all around us lately. The Bubble Gloss Nails are the cutest way to add an extra twist to your nails and make them a statement point of your look. And all without bright colors and opulent nail designs.

Bubble Gloss Nails is all about a solid, classic base, like a translucent white or the signature bubblegum pink. Among other things, nail polishes that are similar to the skin tone and make the nails look natural are suitable. This is followed by a high-gloss top coat, preferably UV varnish, which provides additional shine. The result: a neutral manicure that looks as if viewed through a soap bubble.

Bubble Gloss Nails: this is how the look works

What else do we love so much about this nail trend? You don’t necessarily have to go to a nail salon to achieve the look. The keyword is nail care. Because for a clean look you need the perfect reason. First shape the nails, trim the cuticles and buff the nail beds if necessary. Also, always apply nail oil to keep your nails from drying out and healthy. Then it’s the color’s turn. Apply a light, translucent nail polish that gives a more airy, lighter feel. Complete the look with an extra glossy top coat to create the bubble effect. The shinier you can make your base, the better your manicure will look.

Picture inspiration: The nail trend looks so beautiful

Even if you have now made an appointment and are still in a dilemma regarding your next manicure, Bubble Gloss Nails may be the solution. Show your nail artist one of the following ideas to get the trendy look.

Bubblegum Pink Nails

Stiletto Bubble Gloss Nails

Milky nails with a high-gloss effect

Nude Nails in Beige

Clean nails with chrome effect

