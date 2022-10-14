According to a test conducted by Swiss scientists on some pasta brands, only one was able to get on the podium. Let’s see which one.

Research has found a toxic substance in some types of pasta.

The pasta test

Pasta is one of the most loved foods in the world. Particularly in Italy, it cannot be done without. After all, it was in Italy that it was born. Still, some types of pasta, of certain brands, could be a threat to the health of those who consume it.

This was revealed by a test conducted in Switzerland. It was KTipp magazine that analyzed 18 different types and brands of pasta. So far nothing strange except that 9 types out of 18 have traces of a substance that is slightly toxic to health.

This is the glyphosate which, taken in high quantities, could have negative effects on human health. In fact, glyphosate is used as herbicide. However, it does not penetrate more than 20 cm underground. Furthermore, the bacteria present inside it are able to degrade it quickly. This justifies its wide use. In fact, due to the above characteristics, it is not able to pollute the aquifers.

However, glyphosate can be risky. So much so that the AIRC has included it in the list of substances that could have a carcinogenic effect on humans. Unfortunately, therefore, some brands and types of pasta would contain glyphosate. Let’s see which pasta brands managed to get on the podium, according to the Swiss ranking, of those without traces of this dangerous herbicide.

Pasta without a trace of glyphosate

KTipp magazine put it on the podium some types of Barilla-branded pasta, including spaghettoni and wholemeal penne. Likewise, organic Combino spaghetti from Lidl and Coop penne rigate as well as Aldi pasta would also appear to be glyphosate-free. These are different types, therefore, which were able to pass the test with the parameters defined by the scientists who conducted it.

The pasta that, however, according to the test is safer, is, in general, that coming from organic crops. In fact, the study revealed that glyphosate can also be found in brands that often come considered the best. In any case, there are legal limits that provide below which threshold traces of this herbicide are allowed.

Swiss research, however, does not have alarmist purposes but only information for consumers, especially for those who are more attentive to their health but also to their wallets. It is impossible, in fact, to think of bringing a quality product to the table, perhaps even expensive, only to discover that it can be dangerous for health.

