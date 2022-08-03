The Sims has always represented development and innovation, and there are now many different scenarios that could play out in the lives of the Sims, but this time it didn’t go as planned. There is now a bug in The Sims 4. It was discovered after a free patch. But the problem doesn’t start there. Suddenly, analogies are aging at record rates, dying like flies, which is certainly both annoying and bizarre, but those who don’t find themselves in their early graves suffer another direct effect of early aging. They now want to start dating their own family.

The news first appeared on Reddit, with a screenshot showing an old lady asking her son to be her boyfriend. Of course, this shameful suggestion has already been reported, and EA is investigating the issue, and it appears that the ability to control who is associated with whom was ignored in the new patch, causing all analog citizens to be suddenly “snatched”.

SimGuruNick, quality designer at EA, informed them via Twitter that they are aware of the problems of premature aging and, and that they are trying to address both:

“I just want to admit that wanting to date a family member is all we know, we’ve replicated ourselves and we’re working on it. We want to fix it soon.