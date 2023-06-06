The Lazio Region revokes the patronage of Roma Pride

breaking latest news – La Lazio region revoked its sponsorship of the event today Roma Pride 2023. The Region communicates it in a note, stating that “the decision became necessary and inevitable following the affirmations, tones and intentions contained in the manifesto of the event entitled ‘Queersistence’, publicly available on the event website. These affirmations – the note continues – they violate the conditions explicitly required for the granting of the sponsorship previously granted in good faith by the Lazio Region”.

In particular, observes the Lazio Region, “the text violates the compliance conditions explicitly requests against the sensitivities of the citizens of Lazio and claims the imposition of the legalization of illegal actions prohibited by the Italian legal system. The institutional signature of the Lazio Region cannot, nor will it ever be used to support demonstrations aimed at promoting illegal behaviour, with specific reference to the practice of the so-called surrogate uterus. And this also in the light of what was declared by Mario Colamarino, president of the Mario Mieli Club and spokesperson for Roma Pride”.

Furthermore, the Region explains in its note, “we also regret the fact that the patronage, granted in good faith by the Lazio Region, has been exploited. What happened represents a lost opportunity to build a mature dialogue free from any ideology, strongly desired and felt by this Administration, for promote real inclusion and fight all forms of stigma and discrimination”.

The Giunta of Lazio, concludes the note, “reaffirms its commitment to civil rights, as demonstrated, moreover, by the multi-year work of the President Francesco Rocca on fundamental issues which, however, have nothing to do with surrogacy”.

© Maria Laura Antonelli / AGF Francesco Rocca Francesco Rocca



“After the granting of patronage to Roma Pride, the new Governor of the Lazio Region Francesco Rocca pays the electoral debt to Pro Vita and withdrew the sponsorship granted with specious reasons given that the Lazio Region knew the claims and political contents of the demonstration”. The organizers of the demonstration underline this after the withdrawal of the sponsorship announced by Rocca.

“We are now at the farce ‘Pro Vita orders and politics executes’ – says Mario Colamarino spokesman for Roma Pride – With the irony that distinguishes us, we thank Pro Vita for offering us a free press office service. Thanks to them we are sure that on Saturday June 10 at great parade that will start from Piazza della Repubblica at 15.00 there will be an enormous crowd who believe in rights, equality and secularism. As far as Governor Francesco Rocca is concerned, we reassure him that given that the Lazio Region belongs to citizens, therefore also ours and not a handful of Catholic Taliban, we will not remove the Lazio Region logo from our site. The Governor can easily turn to Pro Vita, who, given the similarities, will surely be able to recommend some Russian, Hungarian or Polish hackers to have him removed. With the generosity that distinguishes us, we grant the special patronage of Roma Pride, created especially for the Governor. That of sloth”.

“Roma Pride is an important event for the Lgbt+ community and for all citizens who fight discrimination and support rights. This is why Roma Capitale has assured its patronage and for this Saturday I will be in the streets for Pride”. The wrote it mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri their Twitter.

“After having granted it, today the Lazio Region withdraws its patronage from Roma Pride. A schizophrenia of hatred and discrimination that the right wants to spread using the institutions “. To say it is the deputy Pd Alessandro Zano. “We will not allow this crusade against lgbtqia + citizenship to continue”, she adds, inviting “everyone to Rome Pride!”.

