The Leanest Fish: Discover the Health Benefits of Fish and Which Variety Is the Leanest

The Benefits of Including Fish in Your Diet

A healthy and correct diet includes the consumption of fish at least two to three times a week. According to industry experts, aka nutritionists, a portion should be approximately 150 grams per person. But do you know which fish is the leanest among all? Let’s find out in the next paragraphs.

Fish is a light food, rich in minerals, potassium, iodine, selenium, and vitamins such as B12 and D. It is also a mine of protein and is low in calories, even fatty fish like salmon. All of these elements are of great benefit to our bodies. Additionally, fish contains 20% lipids (fats), which also serve our body.

The fat content in fish depends on various factors, including salinity, nutrition, and the season. The fish present in nature are classified into four groups: lean, very lean, fat, and semi-fat. The fat content is lower, for example, during the stage of egg-laying, reaching up to 5% around the month of November.

Examples of lean fish include cod, swordfish, sea bream, turbot, sole, squid, and cuttlefish, with a fat percentage between 1% and 3%. The fattest fish, on the other hand, are salmon, mackerel, eel, and herring, with fat percentages between 6% and 12%. However, it is important to note that fatty fish is not synonymous with unsuitable food for our bodies because it contains Omega-3, which is healthy for our body.

So, what is the leanest fish among all? It is the octopus, a mollusk that belongs to the Octopodidae species. Octopuses have eight tentacles (or arms) with a double row of suckers. They can weigh from 500 grams to 8 kilos. Octopuses are known for their sudden color change, which allows them to escape from predators. They are very present in the Mediterranean Sea and in the oceans. Other lean fish include cod, sea bass, and swordfish.

Omega-3 fats, which are found in fish, are a beneficial source for our health. These polyunsaturated fats, specifically docosahexahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), are mostly found in marine animals. It is essential to eat fish during pregnancy for the well-being of the child, as it promotes the proper development of the nervous system and brain.

Furthermore, consuming fish helps prevent strokes, other diseases, and reduces depression. It is also great for preventing heart disease, as eating fish significantly decreases blood pressure and triglycerides. Finally, it regularizes heart rhythm.

Including fish in your diet has numerous benefits for your overall health and well-being. So, make sure to incorporate these lean and healthy fish options into your meals for a nutritious and well-rounded diet.

