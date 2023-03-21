Avian flu, already over 200 outbreaks worldwide in animals, infected or killed 200 million birds and thousands of mammals, including mink in Spain, seals in the US, sea lions in South America and dolphins in the UK. And already three cases in humans in 2023.

Thus the risks of spillover (jumping of species) increase and the producers of anti-flu vaccines experiment and launch new drugs saying they are ready to face a possible H5N1 pandemic. Among these, Moderna, GSK and Sanofi stand out, names that held the scene during the global Covid epidemic. Sanofi, in particular, already has strong inventories of vaccines for the already known strain of the H5N1 virus that could serve as the basis for making the vaccine for the new variant.

The situation is followed with great attention by the World Health Organization in particular after the death of an 11-year-old Cambodian girl: Phnom Penh scientists have however stated, after having sequenced the virus, that it is not the one that caused fatal epidemics in wild and domesticated birds worldwide. But the virus’s ability to rapidly mutate and jump from birds to mammals has started to worry experts. Also watch out for a similar case in China and another in Peru.

The terms: spillover, leap of species, from animals to humans

Spillover is a natural process by which a pathogenic element of animals evolves and becomes capable of infecting, reproducing and transmitting itself within the human species. In the case of viruses, which are the most common pathogens in zoonoses, it is always a question of a change in their genes. Zoonoses are diseases that are transmitted from animals to humans and infect around one billion people every year. Among the best known examples: the SARS – Covid coronavirus, the Ebola and HIV viruses, measles and even the seasonal flu

The situation

Three cases of H5N1 avian flu in humans, “a girl who died in Cambodia” – her father was also infected, but asymptomatic – “a woman in the province of Jiangsu (China), and a case in Ecuador, have highlighted the possibility that a new ‘spillover’ event (or species jump) could have occurred, however the data analyzed suggest that those reported are self-limiting human cases, without pathogenic jumps between species.

At the moment for the H5N1 flu “the genetic signature of a spillover event is still missing”. This is underlined by an Italian study being published in ‘Pathogen and Global Health’, conducted by Fabio Scarpa, University of Sassari; Daria Sanna, Instituto Rene Rachou Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Belo Horizonte, Brazil); Marta Giovannetti, researcher at the Campus Bio-Medico of Rome; Stefano Pescarella, Department of Biochemical Sciences, Sapienza University of Rome; Marco Casu, Veterinary Medicine Department of the University of Sassari; Massimo Ciccozzi, Head of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Campus Bio-Medico in Rome. Species jumping can occur when a highly prevalent pathogenic population (reservoir) comes into contact with subjects belonging to different species and the pathogen spreads to a new population. The genetic signature of a spillover event is clearly different from that shown in reported cases,” the researchers point out.

«Changes in influenza viruses – explain the authors – are carried by the so-called antigenic drift, which consists of small mutations in the Ha (haemagglutinin) and Na (neuraminidase) genes, which cause changes in these two surface proteins of the virus. These changes are continuous over time as flu viruses replicate, generating different but closely related strains. When there is a jump of species «the change is abrupt and due to an antigenic shift, i.e. changes caused by recombination events that generate new Ha and Na proteins that acquire the ability to infect humans. This change can lead to a new subtype infecting people for the first time. An event that occurred in the spring of 2009 when the H1N1 virus, with genes from viruses that originated in North American pigs, Eurasian pigs, humans and birds, emerged to infect people and spread rapidly, causing a pandemic. At present, H5N1 “shows none of these characteristics and still lacks the genetic signature of a spillover,” the researchers assure. “Of course that doesn’t mean it can never happen,” they point out. “Although the H5N1 virus can cause severe disease in humans,” according to the study, “an unknown human-to-human spread has not been identified so far. On the other hand it should be emphasized that in 100 spillover cases the total number of human infections would have been much higher. For scientists, however, “we must not let our guard down and constant genomic investigation and continuous health surveillance are needed: the only strategies – they conclude – to identify the genetic signature of a species leap in time”.

outbreaks in the world

From February 17 to March 9, more than 200 avian influenza outbreaks in birds were recorded worldwide: 44 in poultry and 160 in other birds. Most of the cases occurred in Europe. This is what emerges from the latest report on the monitoring of highly pathogenic avian influenza by the World Organization for Animal Health, according to which, “on the basis of seasonal trends” “the number of outbreaks in animals is expected to have exceeded the peak and start decreasing.” According to the report, in the past three weeks, of the 44 outbreaks seen in poultry, 31 have occurred in Europe, 11 in the Americas, 1 in Asia. The infection has killed or made it necessary to cull 743,000 animals in Europe, 76,000 in the Americas and 1.39 million in Asia. As for the other birds, 134 have been reported in Europe, 25 in the Americas and 2 in Asia. In most cases the virus found is of the H5N1 type and, where data are available, belonging to the 2.3.4.4b variant. The World Organization for Animal Health has recommended not to lower surveillance efforts, also paying attention to the growing number of infections in mammals, “a situation that should be monitored,” reads the report.

The vaccines

Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general: “Since H5N1 first emerged in 1996, we have seen only rare and non-sustained transmission to humans, but we cannot assume that will remain so and we must prepare for any change in the status quo”.

So the heads of GSK, Moderna and CSL Seqirus told Reuters “that they are developing or about to test vaccine samples for men that better deal with current variants Sanofi, meanwhile, said it was ‘ready’ to start production with existing stocks of H5N1 vaccine strains as needed. The United States also has secure chicken farms to produce the eggs needed to develop flu vaccines, a method that has been in use for nearly 80 years. Hundreds of thousands of eggs they are transferred every day to closed and guarded facilities, the location of which is not disclosed for reasons of national security.

How the vaccine is made

To make the vaccine, a selected virus is injected into a chicken’s egg where it replicates for a few days in the same way it would in a human. At that point the liquid part of the egg is collected which contains the virus which is inactivated so that it can no longer cause disease. Moderna also uses this procedure which has become very rapid (one year, before even ten were needed) for the needs of combating Covid.