The Legacy of Dr. Susana Moraleda: A Leader in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

The Legacy of Dr. Susana Moraleda: A Leader in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

The La Paz Hospital in Madrid is mourning the loss of its Head of Service for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Susana Moraleda. Moraleda, who joined the hospital in 1986, was a highly respected figure in the medical community, specializing in neurological patient and facial paralysis care.

In addition to her work at La Paz Hospital, Moraleda also served as head of the Facial Paralysis Unit at the International Dermatology Clinic, a position she held since 2009. A graduate of the Autonomous University of Madrid, Moraleda was a prolific writer and presenter, contributing to numerous scientific articles and delivering over 80 oral communications and scientific posters at various conferences.

The news of Moraleda’s death has caused consternation among her colleagues and some of her patients, who have described her as a “great professional” and one of the best “national experts in the treatment of facial paralysis.” The Maxillofacial equipment at the Madrid center said goodbye to their “colleague and friend” through social networks, expressing their condolences.

The loss of Moraleda has left a void in the medical community, with many expressing their shock and sorrow at her passing. She will be remembered for her dedication to patient care and her contributions to the field of physical medicine and rehabilitation. The La Paz Hospital and the medical community as a whole are mourning the loss of a talented and respected professional.

