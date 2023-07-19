The Legality of Giving Money or Gifts to Nurses and Social Workers in Exchange for Benefits: What the Law Says

Title: The Legal Implications of Paying Nurses and Social Workers for Favors within Hospitals

Subtitle: Understanding the Distinctions between Public Officials and Those in Charge of Public Services

Date: [Current Date]

In today’s healthcare landscape, questions often arise regarding the legality of giving money or gifts to nurses and social workers in exchange for preferential treatment or access to hospital services. To shed light on this matter, we explore what the law says about these practices.

The first crucial point to establish is whether nurses can be considered public officials. While doctors are widely recognized as public officials, the prevailing orientation suggests that nurses, specifically those working in hospitals and clinics affiliated with the National Health System, hold a different status. Although they provide a vital public service, their duties are not comparable to those of doctors.

According to the law, public officials encompass individuals who perform legislative, judicial, or administrative functions. Doctors, notaries, law enforcement officers, and teachers fall under this category. Public officials who carry out administrative functions externalize and manifest the will of the public administration. For instance, doctors contribute to forming and expressing the administration’s will in the field of public health care.

On the other hand, those in charge of a public service do not possess the authoritative and certifying powers typical of public officials. Pharmacists are an example of professionals who fall within this category, as they lack the ability to prescribe health services compared to doctors.

Nurses, while they do not enjoy the same level of authority as doctors, are considered individuals in charge of a public service. They implement doctors’ prescriptions but do not have the power to issue them themselves. According to jurisprudence, nurses’ roles qualify as public service, even without the full extent of authoritative powers possessed by doctors.

However, it is crucial to understand the legal implications of offering payment or gifts to attain favors from nurses or social workers. In such cases, it constitutes the crime of corruption. The law explicitly prohibits the exchange of money or benefits with both public officials and those in charge of a public service, regardless of the intention to incentivize their activity.

Corruption encompasses actions such as paying a nurse to provide preferential care to a hospitalized patient or bribing them to allow relatives access to restricted areas. The law equally deems it corrupt to gift a nurse with items of value, such as expensive watches or engage in any form of transaction involving sexual acts.

However, offering small gifts to express gratitude for a nurse’s work is not considered a crime. Jurisprudence suggests that gifts with a value not exceeding 150 euros are deemed non-harmful. Hence, gestures like gifting a nurse a Christmas basket with traditional treats fall within acceptable limits.

It is important to note that the law penalizes not only the corrupt nurse or social worker but also the individual offering the payment or gift. Thus, anyone providing money or benefits to a nurse or social worker in exchange for favors risks imprisonment.

These legal considerations extend beyond nurses and also apply to social and health workers, often referred to as Oss. Though they perform executive tasks, Oss professionals can also be seen as individuals in charge of a public service rather than mere support staff like porters.

In conclusion, understanding the legalities surrounding monetary transactions or gifts exchanged with nurses and social workers within hospitals is paramount. While offering small tokens of gratitude is generally permissible, engaging in practices that jeopardize integrity and fairness in healthcare leads to severe legal consequences for all parties involved.

This article was authored by the Nurse Times editorial team and sourced from The Law for Everyone.

Follow us on [Social Media Handles] for more news and updates.

Source: The Law for Everyone