interesting. Recently, a new PlayStation 5 model “CFI-1200” appeared on the Japanese website, and the sale time is scheduled for September 15. In fact, this model appeared as early as May.

The news came from netizens at the tip of the ear, and it was listed on the official website of GEO Online, a second-hand rental channel in Japan. The product page simply lists the product name “PlayStation 5 CFI-1200”, the product description, the release date “September 15”, and the countdown to 17 days before the release.

According to the normal state of PS5, the product has two pages: physical disc version (web page link) and digital version (web page link).

Incidentally. September 15 happened to be the second day of the Tokyo Game Show. Although Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIET) did not exhibit this year, it seems that it is not surprising to sell something.

This is not the first time I have seen the “CFI-1200” model.

In May this year, the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications issued a certification document for Sony to apply for a new wireless signal in April, because the PS5 changed from the first “CFI-1000” to “CFI-1100”, which has reduced the weight by 300 grams and changed the base to stabilize. Wait.

Therefore, “CFI-1200” is also speculated, and it may be another minor facelift.

Are you looking forward to it? Want it? Or wait and see? Continue to pay attention to the official release of more information.