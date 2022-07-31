The state of health of a people is due to many factors, but nutrition is one of those that can most influence the collective well-being.

There is a link between culinary culture and the health of an entire population. Being accustomed to consuming certain types of products rather than others helps entire peoples to stay healthy and fit. When we talk about ‘keeping fit’ we are not referring to the physical aspect, rather to preserving the organism in a healthy and balanced health condition.

It is clear that nutrition alone is not necessary but consuming quality and low-fat foods is certainly a deterrent for the onset of diseases related to obesity and overweight: high cholesterol, liver problems, heart problems are just some of these. . It is worthwhile to modify the diet to improve the well-being of both the individual and the collective.

Here are the least obese people in the world

A Japanese study, presented during an important event in Scotland, showed that there is a correlation – but not a cause and effect relationship – between peoples and their diets. The well-being of a population is closely linked to the culinary culture, even if cooking is not the only factor that conditions their state of health.

According to this study, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and Indonesia were defined as the best and most virtuous countries; France is among the worst, followed by the United States, England, Spain and Canada.

It is not clear in which position Italy has arrived, but considering that the Mediterranean diet is among the most appreciated and envied by the rest of the world, we are sure that it is not in the lowest places in the ranking.

In the Japanese study, the link between obesity and food and no other types of pathologies are mentioned. But what is the ingredient that appears to be an antidote to serious weight problems? The simplicity of the answer will amaze everyone: laughter. The least obese countries are those in which a consumption of 150 g is recorded. per day per person of normal or wholemeal rice or rice flour.

Il consumption of rice it is closely linked to culture and also to the possibility of finding it, therefore to its cheapness. It should also be noted that the low rate of obesity does not necessarily coincide with an equally high rate of general health. A more in-depth study should take into account more variations.