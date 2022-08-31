First, before we get started, take the quiz right here so you can enter a bunch of cool prizes. You can read more about them below.

Did you participate? Alright, let’s go to Northlund. Blizzard was a huge success, giving die-hard WoW fans an opportunity to play their favorite version of the expansive world. This has been achieved with the classic version, and now we’ve reached the ultimate favorite of many – Wrath of the Lich King.

The expansion, which landed in 2008, for many represented the perfect balance of accessibility, challenge and social interaction. This release is coming soon, and to celebrate our partnership with Activision Blizzard, we have a massive celebration of nostalgia with livestreams, quizzes, and prizes.

LIVE – “Scandinavia Tour”

First, we can reveal that over the next few weeks, we will be doing four major livestreams with celebrity guests, which you can watch via our livestreams page. The schedule is as follows:

August 31 – When Oscar Dronjak of the HammerFall Band will stop by with SNOWMIXY and Annie Fuchsia.



September 6 – When one of the game’s producers will play with streamers Sjeletyven and Whazz



September 14th – The guest list will be announced soon!



September 27 – The guest list will be announced soon!

Walter Skarsgard and more

Not only that, but Valter Skarsgård gave us a rather prominent interview, he also reminisced about an earlier World of Warcraft expansion, we went with him to Borean Tundra in Northrend, and even chatted about his career. You can watch the video below. Also, in case you missed some good old-fashioned hype, we’ve got a video launch. You can also find it below:

Prizes and Information

But that’s not all. There are still prizes to be won, we currently have a beautiful replica of the Alsace Reign helmet waiting to find a home, a giant Alsace statue, and a pandemic-inspired Wrath of the Lich King board game, t-shirt And the original Collector’s Edition expansion has not been opened since its launch in 2008. Hopefully you’ve entered through the quiz at the top of the news, but you can also win by checking out each of the four livestreams.

There are both prizes on it and something as simple as game time, each of which lasts two months, and we have a lot of them.

I guess there is nothing more to say, but; the king is back!