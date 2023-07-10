Renowned Microbiologist Selman Waksman Discovers Streptomycin: A Controversial Journey

Nova Pryluka, Ukraine – The small village of Nova Pryluka recently gained fame as the birthplace of Selman Waksman (1888-1973), a microbiologist of Jewish origins, who made groundbreaking contributions to the field of medicine. Waksman’s journey of discovery started in Odessa, where he attended secondary school. In 1910, he made a life-changing decision to move to the United States and pursue his studies in Agriculture at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

After immersing himself in the study of biochemistry, Waksman earned his doctorate from the University of California, specializing in the field. In 1916, he obtained American citizenship and assumed the prestigious role of directing the Department of Microbiology at Rutgers University, where he would make his most significant discoveries.

Fascinated by the destruction of pathogenic microorganisms in soil, Waksman dedicated himself to investigating this phenomenon. His efforts led him to the remarkable discovery of a particular bacterium, which he named Streptomyces griseus. This bacterium would later prove to be instrumental in the development of antibiotics.

Actinomycin, the first antibiotic uncovered by Waksman, faced initial limitations due to its high toxicity, preventing widespread use. However, three years later, his graduate student, Albert Schatz, discovered streptomycin, the second antibiotic with practical applications for humanity. This achievement followed in the footsteps of Alexander Fleming’s momentous discovery of penicillin.

Unfortunately, controversy marred the early stages of streptomycin’s recognition. Waksman, leveraging his influence and status as a renowned microbiologist, published an article claiming sole credit for the discovery while discounting Schatz’s contributions. Schatz, however, refused to accept this injustice, resulting in a legal battle. Eventually, an agreement was reached, acknowledging Schatz as a co-discoverer and granting him a portion of the patent’s economic rights.

Despite this resolution, the Swedish Academy awarded Waksman with the Nobel Prize in Medicine and Physiology in 1952. The honor solely credited Waksman for his “ingenious, systematic, and successful studies of soil microorganisms, which led to the discovery of streptomycin.” Schatz was unjustly labeled as a mere helper in this notable accomplishment.

Undeterred by the controversy, Waksman continued to lead the microbiology institute at Rutgers University, where he furthered the development of other antibiotics, such as neomycin. Part of the financial gains from the streptomycin patent were reinvested into the institute and the establishment of the Waksman Foundation, bearing his name.

Tragically, Waksman passed away in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, in 1973. To honor his immense contributions, the institute where he dedicated his life’s work was renamed the Waksman Institute of Microbiology.

Recognizing his remarkable achievements, the National Academy of Sciences of the United States has been awarding the biennial Selman A. Waksman Award in Microbiology since 1968, promoting excellence in the field.

Selman Waksman’s legacy as a pioneer in microbiology continues to inspire scientists worldwide, forever transforming the landscape of medicine.

