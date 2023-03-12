Home Health the life in Forlì of the chef who bled to death in Parma
the life in Forlì of the chef who bled to death in Parma

Forlì, 12 March 2023 – Michael Guzzo he had been working for a year and a half for the Gp Studioscompany of They get old (fraction of Forlì, the headquarters are in via del Cavone) which deals with consultancy for restaurants and hotels.

Guzzo had studied at the Alma di Colornoalso specializing in food and beverage: there, as a teacher, he met the one who then hired him, the managing director of GP Studios Giacomo Pini.

The 28-year-old had worked in an office at They get old until 6 pm, before taking a train which, like every Friday evening, brought him back to his hometown, Parma, where (probably a few hours later) he reached the house where the tragic fate occurred.

A Forli Guzzi lived in the historic centernear Piazza Cavour, and played with some friends in a soccer team.

