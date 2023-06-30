The Limits of the Right to Strike: Controversy Surrounding Recent Hospital Cleaning Service Conflict

Title: Hospital Cleaning Strike Raises Concerns Over Limits of Right to Protest

In a recent article titled “Who is the weak in the Osakidetza conflict?,” concerns are raised about the limits of the right to strike within the context of a hospital cleaning service. The fundamental right to strike, while important, cannot condone actions that tarnish the very essence of healthcare. Actions such as contaminating a hospital and testing the limits of patients’ health in the process have been criticized as violating the basic principles of a strike.

Labor unrest surrounding essential services, such as hospitals, tends to intensify during electoral or pre-electoral periods, as political parties are believed to be more vulnerable and sensitive to the demands of various collectives.

Article 28.2 of the Spanish Constitution emphasizes the need to regulate the exercise of the right to strike rationally. The Constitutional Court has ruled that strikes should not sacrifice the interests of recipients of essential services, which is also enshrined in international labor regulations. The Constitution prioritizes the community’s right to essential benefits over the right to strike.

The right to strike has its limitations, including the prohibition of illegal “insurrectionary” or “revolutionary” strikes and the restriction on novatory strikes during the term of a collective agreement. However, current regulations lack detailed provisions for striking that protect the rights and interests of non-striking workers, employers, and citizens in general, especially concerning the maintenance of essential community services.

The issue of balancing the right to strike with the right to essential services is not a new dilemma. For instance, a strike by police officers that compromises public safety raises questions about the legality of such a protest. In a democratic State of Law, the right to citizen security encompasses the guarantees that the state must provide for the exercise of all other rights.

The ongoing conflict within the Ertzaintza, the Basque police force, highlights these complexities. The fight for improved working conditions clashes with union freedom, while demands to reorganize the Public Security system encroach upon the powers of the Basque Parliament and Government. A potential strike by the Ertzaintza would not only infringe the community’s right to security but also challenge the boundaries of the right to strike.

The simultaneous calling and monitoring of multiple strikes, including those by judges, magistrates, lawyers, and other justice personnel, raises further speculative questions about the potential consequences on society. However, these questions require additional analysis.

While jurisprudence recognizes the expansive nature of the right to strike, there is a need for detailed regulation through an organic law to address the numerous dilemmas and conflicts of interest associated with its exercise. Relying on pre-constitutional rules may not provide adequate solutions, and it is crucial to develop a comprehensive legal framework for this fundamental right.

As the debate continues, it is important to strike a balance between the exercise of the right to strike and the maintenance of essential services, while ensuring the protection of citizens’ rights and interests.

