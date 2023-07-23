Home » The Lingering Impact of Long Covid on Cognitive Function: A Study Reveals Effects Lasting Up to Two Years
The Lingering Impact of Long Covid on Cognitive Function: A Study Reveals Effects Lasting Up to Two Years

Living with Long Covid symptoms can have a significant impact on cognitive function, making individuals feel like they have aged 10 years mentally, according to a new study conducted by researchers from King’s College London. The study, published in ‘eClinicalMedicine’, examined the mental performance of over 3,000 participants who experienced Covid-related symptoms for an extended period of time.

The researchers conducted two rounds of online cognitive tests in 2021 and 2022 to evaluate the effects of Covid infection on mental processes such as memory, attention, reasoning, processing speed, and motor control. They found that individuals who had persistent symptoms for more than 12 weeks showed reduced performance in these activities, similar to the decline seen with aging by a decade.

Interestingly, there was no significant improvement in the test scores between the two testing cycles, which were 9 months apart. By the second round of testing, the average time since participants’ initial Covid infection was nearly two years. The study also highlighted that individuals who felt fully recovered from the virus performed similarly to those who had not contracted Covid at all.

“On average, almost two years after their initial infection, people living with long-term Covid symptoms still experience detectable effects on mental processes such as memory and cognitive function,” said lead author Nathan Cheetham, Senior Postdoctoral Data Scientist at King’s College London. These findings suggest the need for continued monitoring of individuals most affected by Covid in order to provide support for their recovery.

Claire Steves, a Lecturer in Aging and Health at King’s College London, emphasized the importance of understanding the long-term effects of Covid on cognitive function. “Some people have measurable changes on these tests after almost two years of living with Covid. We need more work to understand why this happens and what can be done to help those who are still grappling with the long-term effects of the virus,” she said.

The study’s findings shed light on the potential long-lasting impact of Long Covid on cognitive abilities and highlight the need for further research and support for individuals experiencing persistent symptoms. By understanding these effects, healthcare professionals can better assist those affected and develop strategies to facilitate their recovery.

