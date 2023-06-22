Home » THE LINK BETWEEN MEMORY FORMATION AND ANXIETY Neurology
Health

THE LINK BETWEEN MEMORY FORMATION AND ANXIETY Neurology

by admin

Underlying a common neurological mechanism

A new study coordinated by the Vittorio Erspamer Department of Physiology and Pharmacology of Sapienza has investigated the mechanisms by which the immune system and the nervous system communicate to regulate important brain functions such as learning and how this communication is important for modulating anxious behavior.
Using an experimental animal model, the research group led by Cristina Limatola has discovered that some populations of immune cells reside permanently in the cerebral meninges (specifically, Natural Killer lymphocytes and type 1 innate lymphoid cells have been characterized).
â€œWe have seen – explains Limatola – that the selective elimination of these cell populations from the mouse meninges, through the administration of specific drugs, modifies some behaviors linked to the formation of memory not … (Continue) read the 2nd page

News about: memory, anxiety, nervous,

See also  Angelo Pellicanò appointed sub-commissioner for Health in Calabria

You may also like

Parkinson, seven golf competitions to send the disease...

Chris Hemsworth has genetic material tested for Alzheimer’s...

Psychologists, ‘equalization with medical management is needed’ –...

Nile fever, Italy worries experts: “Too many cases,...

Data use, digitization in care and quality transparency

All eyelid disorders: from chalazion to stye

Nile fever: Italy is the country with the...

Mascia Brunelli Spa / Ministry of Health

5 things you should wash more frequently in...

For a common manifesto. Giving legs to 180....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy