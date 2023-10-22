The Link Between Physical Activity, Sport, and Longevity: Insights from Dr. Alberto Cerasari

Physical activity and sport have a profound link with longevity, according to Dr. Alberto Cerasari, a specialist in Sports and Exercise Medicine. In an interview with Gazzetta, Dr. Cerasari explains the various ways in which physical exercise impacts longevity and aging.

One of the main benefits of exercise is its positive effect on psychophysical well-being. During and after physical activity, substances such as endorphins are released, which influence mood and emotions. Additionally, exercise has a positive impact on a cellular level. Aerobic activity, in particular, improves cardiovascular health and lung capacity. It also enhances the efficiency of mitochondria, the energy centers of our cells. Dr. Cerasari recommends “zone 2” training for optimal aerobic benefits, which involves exercising while maintaining the heart rate at 60-75% of the maximum.

Aerobic exercise, such as running or swimming, has a significant impact on longevity, particularly for the cardiovascular system. Recent studies have shown that an increase in VO2 Max, the maximum oxygen consumption during physical activity, is associated with reduced mortality from various diseases.

Anaerobic exercise, such as weight training or resistance training, should not be underestimated. It has three main benefits: improving metabolic capacity, controlling weight and body composition, and preventing muscle and bone mass loss. Resistance training is particularly important for women aged 45 and above, as it helps combat conditions like osteopenia, osteoporosis, and sarcopenia (loss of muscle mass and strength).

Sarcopenia affects women more than men due to factors like hormonal changes after menopause. On average, both men and women lose muscle mass at a rate of 1-2% per year, but for women, this rate can be higher. Luckily, resistance training can help slow down or reverse this trend.

Exercise-induced physiological changes have a significant impact on longevity and disease prevention. Aerobic activity improves oxygen utilization, cardiac activity, and general oxygenation, optimizing cell nutrition and preventing many diseases. Anaerobic activity reduces the risk of falls and fractures and improves cellular sensitivity to nutrients.

For those who claim they don’t have time or resources for exercise, even a minimal amount of activity is better than none at all. High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) is a time-efficient training modality that provides beneficial results. Short sessions of high-intensity exercise can improve mitochondrial efficiency and cardiorespiratory capacity.

Dr. Cerasari emphasizes that there is no age limit for starting sports. Even those who start after the age of 60 can obtain benefits. In addition to aerobic and resistance training, exercises focusing on balance, flexibility, and posture can be started at any age, preferably under the supervision of a professional in case of associated pathologies.

When measuring body composition, methods such as skinfold measurement and anthropometric measurements like body circumferences are still valid. Bioimpedance measurement, when using high-quality equipment, can provide accurate estimates. DEXA (dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry) is effective for estimating muscle mass and fat. Its cost is not too expensive compared to other machines, and the radiation dose is minimal.

Regarding supplements, Dr. Cerasari suggests customization based on individual needs. However, he recommends creatine monohydrate as a supplement for those over 40 or 50 who want to stay fit. It has been extensively studied and shown beneficial effects on muscles and the brain.

There are cultures and populations that have adopted effective lifestyles for promoting longevity through physical activity. Hunter-gatherer populations that still exist in various parts of the world showcase a lifestyle based on movement and a different diet. Additionally, the so-called Blue Zones, areas with a high number of healthy centenarians, show a combination of moderate diet and high physical activity levels.

In conclusion, physical activity and sport have a significant impact on longevity. Whether it is aerobic or anaerobic exercise, both types offer numerous benefits for cardiovascular health, muscle strength, and overall well-being. It is never too late to start playing sports and incorporating exercise into one’s life.

Share this: Facebook

X

