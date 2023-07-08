Home » “The liquid requirement is individual” | News.at
Health

“The liquid requirement is individual” | News.at

by admin
“The liquid requirement is individual” | News.at

According to general practitioner spokesman Wolfgang Ziegler, anyone who suddenly suffers from headaches and dizziness in this heat should cool down “immediately”. The combination of these symptoms is the typical harbinger of sunstroke or heat stroke.

Ziegler recommends that his patients, especially older people, complete urgent errands that cannot be postponed on hot days, at least in the early morning hours. “It makes little sense to walk the dog in the midday heat,” says Ziegler.

However, “rule number one” is to drink enough on days with temperatures above 30 degrees. “The daily fluid requirement of each person is different, but for a healthy adult it can be estimated at two to three liters per day.”

It is also important to keep your own living space cool to allow the body to regenerate from the stress.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Android 12 new security regulations, unauthenticated links are opened by default in the browser | Qooah

You may also like

Regions with the Highest Number of Doctors in...

Are people with arthritis or other inflammatory neurological...

More and more stillbirths in Germany – experts...

Ab Analitica Srl / Ministry of Health

Demystifying the Salary of the General Practitioner: Factors,...

Build a house: protection against botch and bankruptcy...

The Power of Self-Love: Exploring Astrology and Self-Care...

Excessive sweating? All the myths to dispel about...

Deficiency of digestive enzymes – additional risk for...

Expert Advice: What to Avoid Eating at a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy