“The liquid requirement is individual” | News.at

According to general practitioner spokesman Wolfgang Ziegler, anyone who suddenly suffers from headaches and dizziness in this heat should cool down “immediately”. The combination of these symptoms is the typical harbinger of sunstroke or heat stroke.

Ziegler recommends that his patients, especially older people, complete urgent errands that cannot be postponed on hot days, at least in the early morning hours. “It makes little sense to walk the dog in the midday heat,” says Ziegler.

However, “rule number one” is to drink enough on days with temperatures above 30 degrees. “The daily fluid requirement of each person is different, but for a healthy adult it can be estimated at two to three liters per day.”

It is also important to keep your own living space cool to allow the body to regenerate from the stress.

