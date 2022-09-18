A Swiss magazine recently published the results of a test conducted on 18 pasta brandsof which 13 were from conventional farming and only 5 from organic farming: the aim of this research was to find out if there were even minimal traces of glyphosate. The analyzes carried out in the laboratory found residues in 10 of those 13 conventional products tested but, fortunately, these were not large quantities that do not exceed the legal limits; however, this does not mean that the substances are healthy.

What is the glyphosate: is it a dangerous substance? Let’s try to understand together what glyphosate is, if it is dangerous and what it can cause to our health. Glyphosate is the herbicide more widespread in the world, as it is particularly effective and much less toxic than other similar products available when it was put on the market. A study dating back to 2012 on the administration of glyphosate on mice, seemed to have shown it to be carcinogenic.

However, the article was retracted for some methodological issues and those data were never, therefore, replicated in higher quality studies. After a careful analysis, the IARC of Lyon has classified this substance in the so-called “group 2A”, which is one of the most probable carcinogenic. However, the international authorities have expressed more reassuring judgments and have envisaged cautionary measures in this regard.

The precautionary measures to which we refer are for example the prohibition of its use in highly populated areas or the need to re-examine the maximum residue levels permitted by law. In 2015, the European Food Safety Authority conducted another technical assessment according to which glyphosate is very unlikely to constitute a danger for humans, but in any case, it has also established new levels of safety which therefore make the control of glyphosate residues in food more stringent.

These conclusions were subject to criticism, until in the year 2016, the WHO and the FAO (the organization of the united nations for food and agriculture), conducted an analysis reaching the same conclusion cited above that is that the glyphosate it poses no cancer risk for humans as a result of exposure through food.

In addition, the AIRC (the European Chemicals Agency) has classified glyphosate as a causative substance eye injuries and which can be toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. For these reasons, EFSA had to definitively revise i maximum levelsi of glyphosate residues in or on the surface of food so that consumers can be protected from any adverse effects.