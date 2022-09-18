Home Health The list of pasta brands that are about to be eliminated from the market: here are which ones
Health

The list of pasta brands that are about to be eliminated from the market: here are which ones

by admin
The list of pasta brands that are about to be eliminated from the market: here are which ones

A Swiss magazine recently published the results of a test conducted on 18 pasta brandsof which 13 were from conventional farming and only 5 from organic farming: the aim of this research was to find out if there were even minimal traces of glyphosate. The analyzes carried out in the laboratory found residues in 10 of those 13 conventional products tested but, fortunately, these were not large quantities that do not exceed the legal limits; however, this does not mean that the substances are healthy.

What is the glyphosate: is it a dangerous substance? Let’s try to understand together what glyphosate is, if it is dangerous and what it can cause to our health. Glyphosate is the herbicide more widespread in the world, as it is particularly effective and much less toxic than other similar products available when it was put on the market. A study dating back to 2012 on the administration of glyphosate on mice, seemed to have shown it to be carcinogenic.

However, the article was retracted for some methodological issues and those data were never, therefore, replicated in higher quality studies. After a careful analysis, the IARC of Lyon has classified this substance in the so-called “group 2A”, which is one of the most probable carcinogenic. However, the international authorities have expressed more reassuring judgments and have envisaged cautionary measures in this regard.

The precautionary measures to which we refer are for example the prohibition of its use in highly populated areas or the need to re-examine the maximum residue levels permitted by law. In 2015, the European Food Safety Authority conducted another technical assessment according to which glyphosate is very unlikely to constitute a danger for humans, but in any case, it has also established new levels of safety which therefore make the control of glyphosate residues in food more stringent.

See also  Stroke: the symptoms to recognize, the number to call

These conclusions were subject to criticism, until in the year 2016, the WHO and the FAO (the organization of the united nations for food and agriculture), conducted an analysis reaching the same conclusion cited above that is that the glyphosate it poses no cancer risk for humans as a result of exposure through food.

In addition, the AIRC (the European Chemicals Agency) has classified glyphosate as a causative substance eye injuries and which can be toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. For these reasons, EFSA had to definitively revise i maximum levelsi of glyphosate residues in or on the surface of food so that consumers can be protected from any adverse effects.

You may also like

Vitamin B12 deficiency: the unmistakable signal when you...

General practitioners and local health care: comparison electoral...

Faculty of Medicine at Unical, the controversy breaks...

King Charles III, sausage fingers and swollen hands:...

September blues, lightness will save us against the...

The partner recommends going to the psychologist

Lung cancer: the connection with smog is clearer

Cancer: the revolutionary new blood test that can...

“Health problems”, his condition – Libero Quotidiano

negative calorie foods useful in the diet

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy