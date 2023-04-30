the list of symptoms to know, when to go to the doctor

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease. Here are the early signs to watch for a quick diagnosis.

The Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease that affects the central nervous system. Its manifestation usually occurs gradually and progressively, but it is possible to identify early signs that can allow timely diagnosis and adequate early therapy.

Are you on Telegram? Follow the news of SaluteLab.it on our channel! Sign up by clicking here!

Parkinson’s: the early signs to recognize

The most common early signs of Parkinson’s disease include tremors, muscle stiffness, slow movement, and difficulty maintaining balance. These symptoms can occur gradually and can easily be confused with signs of aging or other diseases. Other early signs may include difficulty speaking, changes in mood and quality of speech sleep.

Timely diagnosis: why it matters

Timely diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease is essential because it allows adequate therapy to be started in a timely manner, before the symptoms worsen. Furthermore, early diagnosis can help slow the progression of the disease and improve the patient’s quality of life.

The initial symptoms and their evolution

The initial symptoms of Parkinson’s disease can be mild and can vary from person to person. Typically, symptoms worsen over time and may include difficulty walking, writing, and managing daily activities. In some cases, patients may also develop depression, and anxiety dementia.

Difficulties in early diagnosis

Early diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease can be difficult because initial symptoms can be vague and confused with signs of aging or other medical conditions. Furthermore, there is no definitive diagnostic test for Parkinson’s disease and the diagnosis is often made on the basis of the patient’s symptoms and medical history.

The diagnostic tools available

Diagnostic tools available for Parkinson’s disease include blood tests, brain imaging, neuropsychological tests, and motor assessments. However, the definitive diagnosis is often made based on the patient’s symptoms and medical history.

Multidisciplinary approach for an accurate diagnosis

For an accurate diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease, a multidisciplinary approach involving neurologists, neuropsychologists, physiotherapists and other specialists is often required. This allows for a complete assessment of symptoms and personalized therapy for the patient.

The list of symptoms

Finally, here is a list of the common symptoms associated with Parkinson’s:

Motor symptoms

Rest tremor: Involuntary tremor of the hands, arms, legs, or jaw, usually occurring at rest and lessening with movement. Muscle stiffness: Feeling of stiffness or tension in the muscles, which can cause difficulty in movement. Bradykinesia: Decreased speed and range of motion, slowing down the ability to perform daily activities such as walking, writing, or dressing. Postural instability: Difficulty maintaining balance and posture, increasing the risk of falls. Gait Abnormalities: Changes in gait pattern, such as shorter steps, scuffling, leaning forward, or lack of arm movement.

Non-motor symptoms

Sleep problems: Insomnia, disturbed sleep or excessive sleepiness during the day. Gastrointestinal problems: Constipation, difficulty swallowing and digestive problems. Speech impairments: Speaking more slowly, in a monotonous tone of voice or inaccurate pronunciation. Cognitive changes: Memory problems, difficulty concentrating, slow thinking, and judgment problems. Depression and Anxiety: Feelings of sadness, anxiety, listlessness, or irritability. Loss of smell: Reduction or loss of smell. Urinary problems: Frequent urination, urinary urgency or difficulty emptying the bladder completely.

It is important to remember that Parkinson’s symptoms can vary from person to person and can evolve over time. If you suspect you have the disease, see a doctor.

Read also: Do you have these levels too high in your blood? You are at risk of Alzheimer’s: knowing them is important