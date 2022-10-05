Home Health the list of the most dangerous, there is an unsuspected
Among the foods that trigger a raw food alarm are those that could be contaminated with bacteria that are harmful to human health.

Some foods are eaten raw. This is the case with vegetables. However, special attention should be paid to how these foods are sanitized before they are ingested. It is, in fact, possible that they are contaminated with bacteria that are harmful to human health.

Some of the foods we consume every day can be contaminated by the bacterium listeria monocytogenes, which causes listeriosis. It is a food infection capable of causing serious damage to human health. There food poisoning resulting from listeriosis it is transmitted to humans through the ingestion of contaminated food.

In recent times there has been an increase in clinical cases of people who have died in cause of infection caused by the listeriosis bacterium. For this reason, it is necessary to know exactly which foods are most at risk.

Raw food alarm: which foods are most at risk

One of the foods that has caused the highest number of lately Listeriosis intoxication is raw sausage.

The raw food alarm is launched by the Ministry of Health which, through a press release, informs that a daily or weekly consumption of frankfurters expose to a high risk of contamination by this dangerous bacterium.

Listeriosis and frankfurters

Listeriosis and the infection that results from the batterio listeria monocytogenes. It is a bacterium found in the soil, water, vegetation and faeces of many animals. For this reason, listeria can contaminate the food chain and arrive on our tables through foods such as meat, milk, fruit, vegetables, cheeses and sausages.

Il bacterium of listeria it is quite resistant and can reproduce at temperatures between 0 and 45 ° C. However, thanks to the cooking of food, the bacterium is eliminated, significantly reducing the risk of infection.

For this reason, most of the contamination occurs through theingestion of raw or undercooked foods.

Foods that have the highest risk of listeriosis infection are:

  • Pesce
  • Carne
  • Raw fruits and vegetables
  • Unpasteurized milk
  • Dairy products and soft cheeses
  • Burro
  • Processed and prepared foods, such as seasoned logo sausages and frankfurters
  • Ready-made salads
  • Panini
  • Raw or smoked fish.

How to prevent listeriosis

To prevent contamination from the listeriosis bacterium, a few must be taken precautions and basic hygiene rules.

Before handling food, it is advisable to wash hands thoroughly. The operation must also be repeated after touching raw food with your hands.

It is important to keep clean and sanitize the surfaces and the materials used for food storage and processing.

Raw or undercooked foods must always be stored in the refrigeratorin a closed container it is separated from other foods.

Food should be carefully cooked according to the manufacturer’s directions. Furthermore, the foods that must be stored and eaten raw must be carefully wash with water and bicarbonate. We are referring to fruit and vegetables.

