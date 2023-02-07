Home Health The lists of qualified and substitute doctors on board have been updated
The lists of qualified and substitute doctors on board have been updated.

The qualified ship’s doctor is the doctor who has passed an examination competition and has been deemed suitable by the Ministry of Health to enroll in the list that allows him to be embarked as Medical Director.

The substitute ship’s doctor is the doctor who, based on the assessment of academic, professional and career qualifications, is recognized as suitable for enrollment in the ministerial list of substitute doctors, which allows him to:

  • embark on any national ship as Assistant Doctor, 1st Doctor or 2nd Ship’s Doctor in addition to the Medical Director registered in the list of qualified

  • embark on a ship whose navigation is limited to the Mediterranean Sea (without going beyond the Straits of Gibraltar and Suez) as Medical Director (in the absence of qualified on-board doctors).

The lists of ship’s doctors authorized to operate on ships and substitute ship’s doctors are updated following revisions ordered by ministerial decree published in the Official Gazette.

