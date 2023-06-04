The little girl without a smile by Antonio Menna is a book that looks like a magnet





A Robecchi was born in the Quartieri Spagnoli and we hadn’t noticed it. Is called Antonio Menna and his latest novel, The little girl without the smile (Marsilio), came out almost three years ago (due to Covid there were no introductions, ed), but luckily we suddenly crossed its pages. Well the result is a book that looks like a magnet. You stare at it, you proceed quickly and absorbed, you laugh heartily, even in a loud tone, you savor a disenchanted and hilarious yellow atmosphere that smells of coffee and professional detection, you abandon yourself to the fluid unwinding of mystery, feeling and sociability of a low Neapolitan, finally satisfied right at the last line, at the last word, you even get moved. Not to avoid shortcuts in analyzing the text by replacing it with belly and instinct, but The little girl without a smile it is true literary hoot. Menna is one of those provincial chefs who work with care, respect and passion without the Michelin commissioners ever remembering to visit him for the star. Yet it has all the ingredients to stay on the upper floors: covertly complex plot, irresistible and politically incorrect vis comica, variety and distinguishability of every single character in the story, finely balanced rhythm not only in the narrative development itself but also in the length of the individual chapters (4-5 pages each and never one less or more).

The little girl without a smile is a sort of third chapter of what could become a mini-saga by the freelance (that is, paid by the piece) journalist Tony Perduto, an evocative Sorrentine name without too much reverence for the director’s hermetic pop prose (indeed there is even the Marshal Pallone… ). Tony is an apparently shy and shy 35-year-old (“actually I’m not attracted to anything or anyone. I would like to live alone on planet Earth”), a little awkward in expressing his feelings with the women he likes, passionate reporter of black and white intent on scraping together intellectual chores to make a full salary. And in beef stockings, not even the time to get to thirty lines, a little girl rings the doorbell in the naïve flat of Perduto. No emotion, not even a smile, the determined little girl asks Perduto – lhe crackling dialogue between the two is the overwhelming love that makes you enter the story and never leave it again – to find the father who disappeared like this from one moment to the next while the two of them wandered around the market.

It is not up to us to point out the anomalous ripple of the little girl who intrigues in every gesture she makes and in every word she says, because as in understanding the numbers of good magicians, the important thing is always to observe the details before the actual magic number begins. own. The solution is there for all to see, but Menna, or rather Tony, accompanies us with effective nonchalance through the alleys of the Spanish Quarters of Naples, in the small bars, on the tables, among greengrocers and bookshops, then on the upper floors of some elegant professional studios, and still towards Bagnoli among the ruins of Italsider. This is how the disinterested wife (she didn’t report her missing either) of the accountant Maiorano, the powerful and true father-in-law villain of the book, dangerous delinquents of all ages, as well as many former lovers of the deceased. Even if it is the personal and intimate coté of Perduto that gives valuable lightening to the detection with the funny and graceful appearance of her mother in her apartment and her friend Marinella, a doctor with a permanent job, biological clock that is trilling, ready to flee professionally to France only because Tony has been taking refuge for years in a friendship that is close to everyone and two. The girl without a smile, then, is also, in many pages, especially the initials, an adamantine and frank cross-section of the notorious, corruptible, manipulative world of journalism, mostly local, seen from the angle of the piece-rate but passionate collaborator. “But now that the desire has risen like a coffee, that the idea of ​​how to attack the article has clarified, now that I start writing, I know that this nourishes me, and I like nothing else more”, explains Tony to understand what it means to remain attached to the piece even when the pay is starvation. Finally, do not forget the use of many expressions that fall funny from the Neapolitan dialect (“prussò, prussò” to say professor, for example) in the key of a strong characterization but never banally picturesque, while the protagonist communicates in clean Italian.