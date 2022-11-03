It cannot be said that the reintegration of No vax doctors in hospital structures is proceeding quickly. After the decision of the Council of Ministers, which brought forward the expiry of the anti-Covid vaccination obligation for health professionals to November 1st, the Regions are moving in no particular order.

The doctors who could return to service thanks to the law decree of the Meloni government, according to the data of the National Federation of the Orders of Surgeons and Dentists (Fnomceo), are just 1,878. Out of the total of 4 thousand doctors suspended for refusing vaccination, over 400 are in fact dentists and among the doctors about 47% are over 68 years old, so they are out of the national health service. “Of the total number of no vax doctors – specifies the president of Fnomceo, Filippo Anelli – the perception is that most are freelancers, but we have no reliable data on this”.

THE MINISTER

Yet, despite the fact that there are a small number of suspended doctors, it is difficult to find the right team. And so while the new Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci clarifies that “on the doctors no vax will decide the health directions where to reintegrate them”, the Federation of health and hospital companies (Fiaso) for its part says that it is only a question of bureaucracy: ” long-term absence requires the employer to check the employee’s health conditions – explains the president of Fiaso Giovanni Migliore – for this reason all suspended no vax health workers and employees of the structures of the national health service, once obtained from the professional orders reinstatement for the exercise of the profession, must first undergo a health surveillance visit by the competent occupational physician “. Therefore, on the basis of the opinion expressed by the occupational doctor, the health departments will then decide which department to assign the employee to. “In almost all hospitals – says Migliore – the procedures for calling for health surveillance visits for doctors, nurses and no vax health workers are starting to return to service”.

Doctors No vax in the hospital, the health care union: “Do not put them in wards with fragile patients”

Meanwhile, some regions are trying to make a wall. In Campania, a directive signed by President Vincenzo De Luca was sent to the general managers of the Local Health Authorities and Hospitals, with which “it is obligatory to define the use of health personnel not vaccinated against the SARS virus. Covid19 – in conjunction with the willingness to reintegrate into service – protecting the health of vaccinated patients and operators. The necessary actions will therefore be put in place to counter any hypothesis of contagion, avoiding direct contact of unvaccinated staff with patients “.

PUGLIA

Puglia, on the other hand, does not intend to put aside the regional law, according to which “only operators who have vaccinated themselves can access certain hospital departments”. However, the counter-move of the Undersecretary for Health, Marcello Gemmato, is ready, announcing that the regional law “will be challenged”, given that “in the hierarchy of laws what the central State says cannot be declassified by a Region”. In Lombardy, on the other hand, Letizia Moratti, who yesterday announced her resignation as Vice President and Councilor for Welfare of the Region, passes the ball to the new Councilor Guido Bertolaso: “I sincerely hope that, with the determination that we all recognize – he said – he will know from immediately persuade President Fontana, unlike what I was unable to do, not to reintegrate the no vax doctors into the health structures ».