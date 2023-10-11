Home » The Lombardy Region Implements Temporary Changes to Prescription Validity for Exams and Specialist Visits: Impact on Patient Appointments
Health

Health

The Lombardy Region Implements Temporary Changes to Prescription Validity for Exams and Specialist Visits: Impact on Patient Appointments

The Lombardy Region Implements Temporary Changes to Prescription Validity for Exams and Specialist Visits: Impact on Patient Appointments

The Lombardy Region has recently made changes to the duration of validity for prescriptions regarding booking exams and specialist visits. According to the new regulations, the “expiry” of these prescriptions has been reduced from one year to six months. This means that patients now have a maximum of six months from the issuance of the prescription to contact a healthcare facility and book an appointment.

It is important to note that the actual date of the exam or visit can still be scheduled later than the six-month timeframe. This flexibility takes into account the existing waiting lists and ensures that patients are not denied necessary medical care due to time constraints. These changes were implemented on 1 October and are part of the broader effort to introduce the “new tariff for specialist outpatient care.”

Guido Marinoni, the president of the Bergamo Medical Association, acknowledges the temporary nature of this reduction in prescription validity. He emphasizes that this change, although adding to the bureaucratic complications, has a relatively limited impact considering the current situation. Marinoni also acknowledges that the overall clinic activity may become more burdensome with the addition of numerous small changes or tasks.

For more information on this topic, readers can refer to the L’Eco di Bergamo newspaper dated Wednesday, 10 October 2023.

