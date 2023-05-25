The longevity diet: what to eat to gain a decade of (healthy) life

It’s never late According to some research the genetics affects for approx il 25% on a person’s lifespan, with diet, environment, exercise, and other lifestyle factors making up the rest.

In this article we are dealing with nutrition and not with the other elements useful for living longer.

A diet too rich in proteins, saturated fats and simple sugars accelerate aging and disease associated with it, such as diabetes, obesity, cancer, cardiovascular, neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases.

Studies show that it’s never too late: even if you only start improving your diet after middle agecan still be added a decade or more to your life expectancy.

95% of food must come from plants It seems like an easy rule, but few put it into practice.

Vegetables, cereals (wholemeal) and legumes instead, the meals of centenarians dominate.

Also important are the variety of vegetables and fruit (the different colors help in the choice) and the seasonality.

The best of the elixirs of life foods are the green leafy vegetables. Studies found that middle-aged people who ate the equivalent of a cup a day of cooked vegetables were half as likely to die in the next four years as those who didn’t eat green leafy vegetables.

The wholemeal flour The cereals we consume should be wholemeal: rice, pasta and bread. Truly whole grains (pay attention to the labels: you can recognize the words “wholemeal flour” with various percentages of bran) offer a wide range of high levels of nutrients and fibre, beneficial for the intestines.

Meat – no more than twice a week Meat should be eaten sparingly, as did our grandparents (perhaps now great-grandparents). The purpose is to limit the intake of meat to just over 50 grams (less than a deck of cards) five times a month.

It would also be good to prefer products that come from family-run businesses: the meat eaten by the centenarians of the «blue zones» (see article on this WHOed) comes from animals that they graze freely. See also Foods to avoid if you have high cholesterol

Legumes cooked every day: the real elixir Within the vegetable preference, i legumesto be used instead of animal proteins as main courses.

Black beans, soybeans, lentils, chickpeas, white beans: legumes are the key of longevity, the elixir. They are an excellent source of fiber which regulates and increases the “good bacteria” present in the intestines and contain more nutrients per gram than any other food on earth (vitamins and minerals).

Centenarians (it has been calculated) consume it at least half a cup a day.

Up to 85 grams of fish per day People who follow a plant-based diet that includes a small portion of fish every day they are the ones who live the longest.

The best choice regarding fish are sardines, anchovies and codwho are not exposed to high levels of mercury or other chemicals.

Less dairy products and fatty cheeses Milk and milk derivatives must be part of the daily diet and are important sources of calcium. However, they can be consumed skimmed (in the case of dairy products), or, in the case of cheese, fresh (lower fat content).

However, the centenarians of the “blue zones” earn calcium from plants (A cup of cooked cabbage, for example, provides as much calcium as a cup of milk). However, they also consume dairy products (often derived from goats and sheep locally grown).

Up to four eggs a week The egg they are a food with an excellent nutritional profile (a good nutritional composition is that of a food that plays a positive role in disease prevention and health promotion, ndr) and they can replace protein some meat.

They have also been “rehabilitated” with respect to cholesterol: recent studies have shown that there is no direct correlation between egg consumption and increased cardiovascular risk, so much so that international organizations no longer impose limits on consumption. They’re fine from 2 to 4 eggs per week. See also Hair and sport: physical activity and the positive effects on the hair

As a snack, a handful of nuts Centenarians consume daily dried fruit. Without exceeding. Each option between almonds, hazelnuts, walnuts, peanuts and cashews has specific mineral or vitamin benefits.

Walnuts stand out: A 30-year Harvard study found that nut eaters have a 20 percent lower mortality rate compared to those who do not consume them. Other studies show that diets with dried fruit reduce “bad” cholesterol levels by up to 20 percent.

Cut out the (added) sugars The inhabitants of the «blue zones» consume approx a fifth of the sugar “added” to us. Centenarians put honey in tea and taste sweets only on special occasions party.

Finger pointed at the sugar that we add (or the industry adds) to a food. To distinguish: honey is naturally a sugar and fruit naturally contains sugar. Everything else is “added”. Both what we put in coffee and what is contained in desserts, but also in sugary drinks and industrial foods (it is also contained in packaged bread or processed meat).

And also avoid foods packed with sweeteners (we talked about it WHOndr).

Only foods recognizable for what they are In Western countries, it is increasingly difficult to consume only “whole” foods as our ancestors did.

And centennial though non they take supplements, because they get everything they need from them «whole» foodswhich are often grown locally.

We therefore avoid products with long ingredient lists (at most there should be four or five) and we shop at zero km when you can.

Drink more water Experts recommend eight glasses of water a daybut beyond the quantity, which depends on many factors (we talked about it WHOed), being hydrated helps prevent urinary tract disorders, pressure problems, water retention, constipation and fights skin aging, not to mention the effects on the brain.

Even the green tea It’s good for you: It has been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease and several types of cancer. See also identified a gene that could protect against the disease

Caffeine? Only from coffee Centenarians drink coffee. Some studies have shown that drinking coffee leads to a lower incidence of dementia and Parkinson’s disease. A recent study has shown that its intake by diabetics has reduced the incidence of mortality from all causes by 18% and by 20% for cardiovascular disease.

Caffeine is not taken with energy or sugary drinks, but only from coffee.