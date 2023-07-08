The Longtime Disney Parks Tradition You Have to See to Believe

Tradition is a word that comes to mind for many when they think of the Disney parks.

Whether you grew up going to the theme parks as a kid with your family or you make it an annual trip as an adult, tradition surrounds Disney! Speaking of, Disney has lots of traditions of their own like the daily flag retreat in Magic Kingdom and dedicated windows on Main Street, U.S.A. But now it’s time to check out one of the most fun Disney traditions — rubber duck races!

You may be thinking to yourself…”What? Rubber duck races?” But yes, it’s true! Every year, Disneyland holds an epic race at “it’s a small world” with hundreds of rubber ducks.

©Disney via SCNG

These ducks are decorated by Cast Members and often represent different characters and rides. According to the Orange County Registerthe 2023 Disneyland Duck Races took place before the park opened on July 7th.

©Disney via SCNG

These duck races began in 2008 and were originally limited to the Cast Members working at “it’s a small world”. However, in 2011, the event expanded to Cast Members resort-wide and it is something they look forward to each year.

©Disney Parks Blog (2021)

We love hearing about fun Disney traditions! Stay tuned to AllEars for more updates from the Disney parks.

