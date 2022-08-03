Daedalic Entertainment and NACON would like to thank all players for their patience and support so far. After years of development and hard work, the team’s vision is to be able to share this extraordinary story with you. The Lord of the Rings, the world that amazes the whole world, is full of magic and wonder. One of the characters, Gollum is our main axis, and through the game, the unknown Gollum Gollum adventure will unfold. Under the discussion of everyone’s enthusiastic feedback and sharing. We’ve decided to delay the release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum by a few months. The exact date will be announced as soon as possible. Hope you guys can wait patiently. We would also like to thank our players in the Daedalic and NACON communities for their enthusiastic support, and we are excited to share this unique adventure with you as soon as possible.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is agile, sneaky and cunning. Gollum is one of the most fascinating characters in the world of The Lord of the Rings, eager to take what was lost in his hands again.

Although Gollum plays a pivotal role in Tolkien’s story, many details of Gollum’s pursuit remain unknown. In The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, you will experience this story for yourself. From his time as a slave under the Dark Tower to the time he lived with the elves of Mirkwood.

The decisions you make and the way you play will directly affect Gollum’s personality: forever torn between Gollum and Smeagol, it’s up to you to decide whether Gollum’s dark side wins, or Smeagol’s he’s still A trace of sanity remains. One heart, two wills, it’s up to you!

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be available simultaneously on PC, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.