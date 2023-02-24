New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures have signed a multi-year agreement with Middle Earth Enterprises to develop new films based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien.

Middle Earth Enterprises, sold by The Saul Zaentz Company in August 2022 to Embracer Group, owns a number of intellectual properties and rights related to The Lord of the Rings e Lo Hobbit by JRR Tolkien, plus a number of rights to other works by the author licensed by HarperCollins and the Tolkien Estate, all for global motion picture, video game, board game, merchandise, theme park and theater productions.

A few days ago the news had spread that Warner was negotiating with Middle Earth Enterprises the possible renewal of the license on these rights, which expires at the end of 2023. Today David Zaslav, on the sidelines of the presentation of Warner Bros. Discovery, has announced that the negotiations have led to a renewal of the agreement for the development of new projects. New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros. Discovery, produced the de The Lord of the Rings it’s in the trilogy of Lo Hobbit and is currently working, together with Warner Bros. Animation, on the animated film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrimto be released on April 12, 2024.

For Zaslav it is a fundamental announcement, because it serves to reaffirm that Warner intends to invest in the franchises which, in the last twenty years, have brought prestige and great profit to the major.

Statements by Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens

No director or screenwriter is connected to these new projects, which will always be produced under the New Line Cinema label.

Film hexalogy director and producer/writer Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens released a joint statement at Variety on the matter, explaining that Embracer Group has “kept them updated step by step on this operation”, and stating:

We look forward to speaking with them again to hear their future vision on the franchise.

As known, Amazon has NOT involved the architects of the film franchise in the production of the TV series The Rings of Power:

Statements from Warner Bros. and Embracer

“We are proud to begin this new journey in partnership with New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures, bringing the incomparable world of JRR Tolkien back to the big screen in exciting new ways,” said Lee Guinchard, CEO of Embracer’s operations division. , Freemode. “We understand how much these works are loved, and working alongside our partners we intend to honor the past, look towards the future and adhere to the highest level of quality and production values”.

Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, heads of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, jointly said: “Twenty years ago, New Line took an unprecedented leap of faith to bring the world, the incredible stories and characters of The Lord of the Rings on the big screen. The result was a great cinematic saga that has been loved by generations of fans. But as ambitious and detailed as these two trilogies were, the vast, complex and dazzling universe dreamed up by Tolkien remains largely unexplored on the big screen. The opportunity to invite fans to delve deeper into the cinematic world of Middle-earth is an honor, and we are thrilled to be working with Middle Earth Enterprises and Embracer on this adventure.”

Fun fact: De Luca was president of production at New Line Cinema when filming began The Fellowship of the Ringalthough he left the company shortly before the film’s release.

We recall that in 2018 Amazon acquired for about 250 million dollars the television adaptation rights of some of Tolkien’s literary works, in particular the appendices of The Lord of the Rings, which he translated into a five-season series called The Lord of the Rings: the Rings of Power. Amazon also owns MGM, which through its United Artists subsidiary owns the distribution (not production) rights to The Hobbit films.

