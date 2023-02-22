And new food withdrawal ordered by the Ministry of Health. The cases of recalls of products from supermarket shelves are multiplying in recent weeks, due to the possible presence of undeclared allergens. Concern is high among Italian consumers, after the news of the death of two women following the consumption of some products, even if no connection has yet been established (here we told you about the case of the young woman who died in Milan after consuming a tiramisu sold as vegan and which instead had traces of milke here that of the woman in Naples who fell ill following the consumption of sushi: in the latter case it now seems to be possible to exclude raw fish as the cause of death).

This time it’s about some lots of pralines with chocolate of the very famous brand Lindt. Following a labeling error detected on some units of pralines, Lindt has decided to recall some batches of the product.

Retired Lindt chocolates: the lots

Indeed, it emerged that among Heart Lindor pralines with red primary wrappingidentifying the milk version of the Cuore Lindor chocolate, there may be a limited number of units also containing a pistachio filling.

The potential presence of nuts in Lindt products, explains the company, it is indicated on the external packaging, as a precaution. However, to prevent the risk that people allergic or intolerant to pistachios inadvertently consume the pralines, the global chocolate giant has initiated the recall of the affected batches, in line with the high quality standards and with the utmost attention to the protection of consumers who have always distinguished the brand.

The company wanted to clarify in a note that the product in question, as well as all other Lindt products, meets the highest quality standards and it is safe for all consumers, except for those allergic and intolerant to pistachio.

The products and packages potentially affected by the error can be identified by these lot numbers (the lot number can be found on the back of the package):

Description LOTTO 865234 BP60 SCT CUOR LT SG 178G L250230 – L252230 865233 BP108 SCT CUOR LT SG 96G LINDOR SV L250230 – L250231 – L251230 850818 SCT CUORI LND LT SG 96G SV L298330 853735 SCT CUORE LND LT SG 178G L298330 – L251230 853055 BP MISTO 158PZ SV LND SG (contiene 853735 SCT CUORE LND LT SG 178G L251230) L198330 850966 CAN EXPO LND SG 55G L550200 – L349200 865258 EXPO MIX HEARTS LND SG (contains 8488770 L252230 SACCH CUORI LINDOR LT 600G 230MM ET ) L198310

Pistachio allergy symptoms

Allergy to pistachios or nuts in general is very common and includes various symptoms, some of which are quite serious. In general, they tend to appear immediately after a few minutes of taking the allergen.

They range from bland urticaria ai abdominal painsfrom nausea to vomiting to diarrhea, from itching in the throat, eyes and mouth to nasal congestion, difficulty swallowing and even dyspnoea, up to the rarest but potentially lethal anaphylactic shock.

What to do if you have purchased the product

If you have purchased the Heart Lindor Milk Pralines and you fear that they may be consumed by a person allergic to pistachio, you must immediately check the lot number on the back of the package.

If it is one of the withdrawn lots, the product must be returned to the retailer, or, alternatively, you can contact the Lindt Italia Customer Service at http://www.lindt.it/servizio-consumatori. Finally, you will be contacted as soon as possible for further information and possible refunds.