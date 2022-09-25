Listen to the audio version of the article

The vaccination campaign with boosters based on the new bivalent vaccines goes live. The departure was rather muted: so far only 17% of the over 60s – the initial audience to whom the fourth dose is recommended – has been immunized. But now the hope is that an incentive to vaccinate comes from the possibility of being able to use the two new bivalent vaccines, that is, those that trigger the antibody reaction as well as the original strain of the virus – that of Wuhan – even the sub variant Omicron 1 (today not more present in Italy) and Omicron 4-5 (those now prevalent). The two vaccines have both been licensed, but which ones will actually be available in hubs or pharmacies? And will they be able to choose?

Vaccines for everyone, not just for the over 60s

After a first circular of 7 September which authorized the bivalent vaccines updated on Omicron 1 – in all the first tranche is 19 million doses – on 23 September a new circular was signed which authorizes and also makes available the vaccines for Omicron 4-5 of which the arrival of 6 million doses is already expected in these hours. These new bivalent vaccines are indicated for the same categories as the previous one, that is for the fourth doses of fragile, over 60 as well as for those over 12 who have not yet taken the third dose. The novelty, contained in the circular is that they can be “made available at the request of the interested party” as a fourth dose also for all those over 12. A fifth dose is also foreseen for the severely immunosuppressed “upon evaluation and specialist clinical judgment”. In short, the vaccination campaign continues in the name of maximum openness to all.

No to preferential use, both vaccines effective

After the two circulars, in practice, those who already want to do the fourth dose, even among the under 60s, can do so by booking the administration at the hub or from the pharmacy or family doctor. But will it be possible to choose the vaccine between the two bivalents (Omicron 1 and Omicron 4-5) both available in the next few days? Many Italians may indeed want to choose the latest updated vaccine on the sub-variants now dominant in our Peae (Omicron 4-5). But the indications coming from the last circular seem to go in another direction: “As specified by the Cts of Aifa, at the moment – warns the circular – there is no evidence to be able to express a judgment of preferential use of one of the different bivalent vaccines today available, believing that everyone can expand protection against different variants and can help maintain optimal protection against Covid-19 disease “. Therefore, “the recommendations on the use of the original / Omicron BA.1 formulation are also extended to the original / BA.4-5 formulation, without any distinction”.

The ball to the Regions and the risk of chaos

In essence, therefore, Italians will not be able to choose the type of vaccine but will have to “accept” the one that will be available in the hub, in the pharmacy or in the family doctor’s office. From the Ministry of Health, however, they underline how the Regions will manage the organization of administrations as always and it is therefore not excluded that a type of vaccine is in one hub instead of another. In some regions, such as Lazio, vaccination centers or pharmacies often have only one type of vaccine available and therefore this could help Italians to choose the type of vaccine accordingly. Certainly you will not be able to make the choice directly at the hub, but the risk of chaos and disputes is around the corner. For this reason, it is essential that information on the two vaccines also grow as the virologist pointed out in a tweet Roberto Burioni: “If the institutions do not provide precise data regarding their (for now potential) comparative effectiveness, people, confused, will not get vaccinated”