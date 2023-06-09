The low-calorie diet also has benefits on memory

According to a study by the University of Barcelona, those who follow a low-calorie diet perform better on memory tests
The calorie restriction? Not only does it benefit the body, but it also boosts our mental health. This was stated by a study coordinated by the Neuroscience Institute of the Autonomous University of Barcelona (INc-UAB), according to which there is a cognitive improvement derived from diet, linked to a reduction in inflammation levels and neuronal loss in the hippocampus. But what does that mean in practical terms? In recent years, research has shown that brain changes related to aging – such as increased oxidative stress, neuronal inflammation, alterations of gene expression, decreased neurogenesis and changes in mechanisms regulating synaptic plasticity – are closely related to cognitive dysfunctiona condition that emerges naturally as we age.
These processes, which depend on both genetic and environmental factors, are particularly significant inhippocampus, a structure in the brain that plays a crucial role in forming new memories, in learning and in the ability to remember events. But, although low-calorie diets have been shown to prolong thelife expectation and improve it cognitive stateIn both humans and animal models, many of the cellular processes associated with these benefits remain unknown.
Low-calorie diet and memory: the study
In the new study, coordinated by Gemma Guillazo and Carlos Garcia, professors of the INc-UAB, the researchers examined the ability to memorize and learn in rats on low-calorie diets compared to laboratory rats fed a constant supply of food. The results show that the group that followed a low-calorie diet performed better in the spatial object recognition test, a memory test that allows you to evaluate, among other things, the functioning of the hippocampus. Improvement that would also be related to a reduction in both age-related neuronal loss and inflammatory activity in this structure. “This study shows the effects of a low-calorie diet in preserving hippocampal function and reducing neuroinflammation associated with aging, and supports interventions at this level to improve quality of life in older adults,” Guillazo explains. According to the researchers, it would be further evidence that behavioral changes within our reach, such as dietary changes, can also promote healthy brain aging and prevent age-related cognitive deficits.
