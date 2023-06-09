The low-calorie diet also has benefits on memory

The calorie restriction? Not only does it benefit the body, but it also boosts our mental health. This was stated by a study coordinated by the Neuroscience Institute of the Autonomous University of Barcelona (INc-UAB), according to which there is a cognitive improvement derived from diet, linked to a reduction in inflammation levels and neuronal loss in the hippocampus. But what does that mean in practical terms? In recent years, research has shown that brain changes related to aging – such as increased oxidative stress, neuronal inflammation, alterations of gene expression, decreased neurogenesis and changes in mechanisms regulating synaptic plasticity – are closely related to cognitive dysfunctiona condition that emerges naturally as we age.

These processes, which depend on both genetic and environmental factors, are particularly significant inhippocampus, a structure in the brain that plays a crucial role in forming new memories, in learning and in the ability to remember events. But, although low-calorie diets have been shown to prolong thelife expectation and improve it cognitive stateIn both humans and animal models, many of the cellular processes associated with these benefits remain unknown.