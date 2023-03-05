With the low-calorie diet you rejuvenate – Newsby.it

The low-calorie diet reduces the risk of premature death by 15%. A result comparable to the effects of smoking cessation.

An American research group has published a long-term study in a prestigious scientific journal that took into consideration the effects of a calorie-reduced diet on quality and life expectancy.

Eating fewer calories lengthens your life and makes you feel better

Scientists have noticed, from the data that emerged, that anyone who followed a diet style with a calorie intake reduced by 25% would have benefited from a sensitive rejuvenation and an improvement in one’s lifestyle. These results only confirm the hypothesis already supported by many doctors of the gerioscience. In fact, caloric restriction produces highly beneficial effects for our body and, in principle, slows down the cellular aging process.

The study was carried out on a large group of volunteers, 220 people between men and women, with a healthy lifestyle and normal weight. The group was divided into two subgroupsone who was asked to follow a lifestyle of eating with a reduced calorie intake by 25% and another who was asked only to maintain his eating habits.

For the first month the subjects belonging to the first group were followed by the researchers who provided them with the correct meal, but the search went on for a year during which the volunteers independently organized the meal. The first result, perhaps the most obvious, is that those who had followed the low-calorie diet had registered a weight loss by an average of 15% of your weight. But the other data that emerged were astounding.

Cellular aging is significantly slowed down

By also analyzing the composition of the blood after one year and after two years, the researchers were able to demonstrate that the low-calorie regime had also had a beneficial effect oncellular aging which was noticeably slowed down.

Such effects have also been found on blood pressure levels and the efficiency of the immune response. Through a sophisticated scientific technique they were also able to measure the pace of aging which, for those who had adhered to calorie restriction, was certainly slower.

Indeed, the study revealed a striking result. Against the 25% reduction in caloric intake, there was a slowing down aging by about 3% which takes the form of a decreased risk of premature death by 15%.



These effects have been compared to the same effects of quitting smoking. Despite these surprising results, it should be noted that calorie restriction is not suitable for all individuals. That’s why doctors are evaluating other strategies to still achieve positive results regarding premature aging. One solution might be to suggest the intermittent fasting or time-restricted eating which, however, could bring the same benefits as calorie restriction.

